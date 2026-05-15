Ion has a feature called Device Characterization that allows organizations to make real-time decisions about the specific web experience delivered to a site visitor, based on the capabilities of that end user’s device. Using information derived from the browser’s user agent, Akamai Connected Cloud is able to decipher many characteristics of the requesting device, such as screen size, GPS for location-based services, JavaScript support, and many more. These characteristics are then made available as part of the user request, allowing companies to make intelligent decisions regarding how to respond to a particular request. Importantly, specific caching rules based on various device characteristics can be used to make more of your infrastructure available at the edge, where it is most useful to mobile users. The page that is delivered to each category of device can be unique, providing both improved user experience and reduced page weight, which can help reduce the time needed to deliver the page.