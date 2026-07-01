Secure Internet Access threat intelligence is built on data gathered from Akamai Connected Cloud, which manages up to 30% of global web traffic and delivers up to 11 trillion recursive DNS queries daily. This intelligence is enhanced with IP addresses and traffic logs from other Akamai security services and hundreds of external threat feeds — including WHOIS and registrar information — and the combined dataset is continuously analyzed and curated using advanced behavioral analysis techniques, machine learning, proprietary algorithms, and a team of data scientists and security threat researchers. As new threats are identified, malicious domains and URLs are immediately added to the Secure Internet Access Enterprise service, delivering real-time cybersecurity. In addition, domains and URLs that no longer represent a threat are removed from the list. This approach improves detection efficacy and reduces false positive security alerts. Our team also analyzes customers’ DNS logs looking for indicators of compromise (IOCs). If IOCs are found, affected customers are alerted through the Secure Internet Access portal, which is important to help reduce the potential impact of newly discovered threats.