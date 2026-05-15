Once you know how fast your site is via mPulse, you can identify how to improve its speed. As each beacon of data arrives, the mPulse dashboard gives you a summary of back-end and front-end timers, plus spark lines that show performance over time. It also gives you a visual breakdown of front- and back-end performance and traffic over time. mPulse lets you directly measure how your users are impacted by delays on your site, which leads to a much more accurate estimate of what your target speed should be and helps you identify where you should prioritize improvements.