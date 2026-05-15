Explore a few common business problems mPulse can solve.
Measure what matters
Correlate website and application performance with business outcomes using Akamai mPulse, a real user monitoring (RUM) solution that combines real-time user behavior data with detailed metrics and predictive analytics. Model scenarios to assess potential site changes’ impact on revenue and other results, and gain actionable insights to improve performance, usability, and the overall digital experience.
Optimize the digital experience for every customer
How mPulse works
Features
- Collect data from every user event as it happens — with 13-month storage for historical analysis
- Analyze key metrics sitewide to optimize digital business; includes Google Core Web Vitals
- Distinguish human traffic from bots and monitor the impact of bots on business metrics
- Identify how updates could impact site performance with advanced what-if analyses
- Automatically spot unusual behavior and prevent potential problems
- Monitor and manage third-party resources for ads, analytics, and more; optimize as needed
mPulse Use Cases
User Experience
Ensure exceptional user experience
Get real-time actionable insights and custom metrics that track your key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain full visibility into performance optimization opportunities unique to your website.
Third-Party Monitoring
Monitor third-party resources
Resources and scripts from third-party vendors are used for ads, analytics, social media, and countless other purposes. mPulse lets you easily monitor and manage the performance impact of third-party resources.
Site Enhancements
Prioritize site enhancements
Identify performance bottlenecks and understand the actual impact on your business of KPIs, such as conversion and signup rates, page views, visitor retention, page abandonment, and similar factors. A patented what-if analysis predicts how a site will react to changes in the relationship among performance and revenue and conversion outcomes. This enables businesses to prioritize which issues should be fixed first for the greatest impact.
Scale for Peak
Scale for peak
When your digital sites experience environmental changes in user behavior and traffic, you can still get a cohesive view of web and mobile users and identify real-world performance issues in real time. Measure how fast your sites are, and also what they should be to meet business goals to scale and cope with sudden changes in traffic and online activity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
mPulse allows you to use an external data source to track performance changes and the health of your applications. mPulse supports these external data sources:
- Amazon CloudWatch
- AppDynamics
- CA Wily Introscope
- Data Science Workbench
- Dynatrace
- New Relic
- Rigor
You can create custom mPulse reports that share a dashboard and run on a periodic schedule for weekly, monthly, or yearly analysis. You can also create one-off reports to answer specific business questions.
Once you know how fast your site is via mPulse, you can identify how to improve its speed. As each beacon of data arrives, the mPulse dashboard gives you a summary of back-end and front-end timers, plus spark lines that show performance over time. It also gives you a visual breakdown of front- and back-end performance and traffic over time. mPulse lets you directly measure how your users are impacted by delays on your site, which leads to a much more accurate estimate of what your target speed should be and helps you identify where you should prioritize improvements.
mPulse collects the following categories of data from real user
- Core Web Vitals, such as Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)
- Performance metrics (for example, TTI, TTFB, page load, and DOM loaded)
- Top level (including domain, timestamp, and IP address)
- Session (session ID and session start time)
- User agent (such as browser family, major version, and device type)
- Geographical (country, region, etc.)
- Bandwidth (including kbps and bandwidth block)
- Custom metrics (for example, conversion and revenue)
- Custom dimensions (which can include store number, logged in status, or origin server)
- Third-party analytics (including Google, Adobe, and IBM Digital Analytics)
- Resource timing data (for example, startTime, dns_start, and dns_end)
- JavaScript error
Even if Akamai isn’t delivering your web traffic, you can still use mPulse to collect and analyze performance data. The workflow is pretty much the same, with a few minor exceptions. To start, you’ll need to create an mPulse app, then either manually place the mPulse snippet on your site’s pages at the origin server or use a tag manager for that task.
Resources
Free RUM software: mPulse Lite
Your competitive edge starts now.
What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Start your free 30-day trial of mPulse Lite and find out.
You’ll get:
- Real user performance
- Real-time analytics
- Executive and DevOps dashboards
- iOS mobile app
- 1 million beacons per month
Upgrade to mPulse and get:
- Alerting
- Reporting
- Data science insights
- Anomaly detection
- Custom dimensions, metrics, and timers
- Unlimited page groups
Terms and restrictions apply.