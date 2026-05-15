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mPulse

Measure user experience and performance data to improve site performance

Free Trial

Measure what matters

Correlate website and application performance with business outcomes using Akamai mPulse, a real user monitoring (RUM) solution that combines real-time user behavior data with detailed metrics and predictive analytics. Model scenarios to assess potential site changes’ impact on revenue and other results, and gain actionable insights to improve performance, usability, and the overall digital experience.

Read product brief

Optimize the digital experience for every customer

Get in-depth visibility into user experience

Analyze users’ interactions with web features and correlate them with business outcomes.

Discover how website changes impact revenue

See which features have the greatest impact on revenue via custom dashboards.

Find and fix website performance problems

View how images, scripts, and other resources impact usability, and take action to optimize them.

How mPulse works

Collect

200+ business and performance metrics are collected during real-world user sessions and returned via an mPulse beacon.

Analyze

System dashboards are instantly populated by the mPulse beacon, providing detailed views of real user activity.

Report

Data is broken down by key user and device segments, and custom dashboards can be created for building performance reports.

Alert

Immediate notification when performance crosses set thresholds or automatically detects anomalous events.

Features

  • Collect data from every user event as it happens — with 13-month storage for historical analysis
  • Analyze key metrics sitewide to optimize digital business; includes Google Core Web Vitals

  • Distinguish human traffic from bots and monitor the impact of bots on business metrics
  • Identify how updates could impact site performance with advanced what-if analyses

  • Automatically spot unusual behavior and prevent potential problems
  • Monitor and manage third-party resources for ads, analytics, and more; optimize as needed

Shop Direct

“With Akamai mPulse, we can pinpoint performance degradations and substantiate the value of performance improvements to optimize the customer experience and, in turn, our revenues.”

— Stuart Gray, Frontend Site Performance, Shop Direct

Read customer story

mPulse Use Cases

Explore a few common business problems mPulse can solve.

User Experience

Ensure exceptional user experience

Get real-time actionable insights and custom metrics that track your key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain full visibility into performance optimization opportunities unique to your website.

Third-Party Monitoring

Monitor third-party resources

Resources and scripts from third-party vendors are used for ads, analytics, social media, and countless other purposes. mPulse lets you easily monitor and manage the performance impact of third-party resources.

Site Enhancements

Prioritize site enhancements

Identify performance bottlenecks and understand the actual impact on your business of KPIs, such as conversion and signup rates, page views, visitor retention, page abandonment, and similar factors. A patented what-if analysis predicts how a site will react to changes in the relationship among performance and revenue and conversion outcomes. This enables businesses to prioritize which issues should be fixed first for the greatest impact.

Scale for Peak

Scale for peak

When your digital sites experience environmental changes in user behavior and traffic, you can still get a cohesive view of web and mobile users and identify real-world performance issues in real time. Measure how fast your sites are, and also what they should be to meet business goals to scale and cope with sudden changes in traffic and online activity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

 

mPulse allows you to use an external data source to track performance changes and the health of your applications. mPulse supports these external data sources:

  • Amazon CloudWatch
  • AppDynamics
  • CA Wily Introscope
  • Data Science Workbench
  • Dynatrace
  • New Relic
  • Rigor

You can create custom mPulse reports that share a dashboard and run on a periodic schedule for weekly, monthly, or yearly analysis. You can also create one-off reports to answer specific business questions.

Once you know how fast your site is via mPulse, you can identify how to improve its speed. As each beacon of data arrives, the mPulse dashboard gives you a summary of back-end and front-end timers, plus spark lines that show performance over time. It also gives you a visual breakdown of front- and back-end performance and traffic over time. mPulse lets you directly measure how your users are impacted by delays on your site, which leads to a much more accurate estimate of what your target speed should be and helps you identify where you should prioritize improvements.

mPulse collects the following categories of data from real user

  • Core Web Vitals, such as Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)
  • Performance metrics (for example, TTI, TTFB, page load, and DOM loaded)
  • Top level (including domain, timestamp, and IP address)
  • Session (session ID and session start time)
  • User agent (such as browser family, major version, and device type)
  • Geographical (country, region, etc.)
  • Bandwidth (including kbps and bandwidth block)
  • Custom metrics (for example, conversion and revenue)
  • Custom dimensions (which can include store number, logged in status, or origin server)
  • Third-party analytics (including Google, Adobe, and IBM Digital Analytics)
  • Resource timing data (for example, startTime, dns_start, and dns_end)
  • JavaScript error

Even if ​Akamai​ isn’t delivering your web traffic, you can still use mPulse to collect and analyze performance data. The workflow is pretty much the same, with a few minor exceptions. To start, you’ll need to create an mPulse app, then either manually place the mPulse snippet on your site’s pages at the origin server or use a tag manager for that task.

Resources

mPulse technical documentation

Quickly and easily learn how to get started and make changes to impact your visitors’ experiences.

Read TechDocs

mPulse developer blog

Keep up to date with the latest mPulse features and functionality.

Read blog

Content delivery: reference architecture

See how Akamai helps you deliver flawless digital experiences at the edge.

View reference architecture
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Free RUM software: mPulse Lite

Your competitive edge starts now.

What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Start your free 30-day trial of mPulse Lite and find out.

You’ll get:

  • Real user performance
  • Real-time analytics
  • Executive and DevOps dashboards
  • iOS mobile app
  • 1 million beacons per month

Upgrade to mPulse and get:

  • Alerting
  • Reporting
  • Data science insights
  • Anomaly detection 
  • Custom dimensions, metrics, and timers
  • Unlimited page groups

Terms and restrictions apply.