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Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions

Realize better clinical & business outcomes with superior scale, reliability & security

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Innovate with the right partner

Healthcare conversations are about accessibility and speed of delivery. When it comes to technology, those conversations are the same. Your organization relies on continuous uptime and a consistent experience for both care teams and patients. Meanwhile, protecting patient data is growing more complex as threat actors evolve, all under stringent regulatory requirements. Akamai can partner with you to help you realize the best clinical and financial outcomes.

Provide better care and enhance safety, with better data

Provide continuity and secure access, anywhere

Reduce risk and complexity while delivering a trusted and consistent experience — all while meeting compliance requirements like HIPAA.

Protect your network and guard against malware

Keep patient and PHI data safe, away from phishing, ransomware, and malicious actors.

Scale smartly, efficiently

Harness the power of the cloud to scale your healthcare organization, enhance interoperability, and control costs.

Healthcare Under the Microscope: Attacks Focus on Applications and APIs

New attack trends include API attacks against payers, DDoS attacks against pharma, and critical challenges for all.

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Akamai powers and protects the entire healthcare ecosystem

Whether it’s AI, virtual care, or cloud hosting, we understand the unique drivers behind each healthcare & life sciences specialty area. Read more about how our solutions not only address today’s challenges, but fully support tomorrow’s progress.

Providers

You want to keep patients and their data safe, meet regulatory requirements, and evolve your digital transformation strategy.

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Payers

Saving costs. Saving lives. Healthcare is a complicated business that requires insurers like you to stay on the cutting edge.

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Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

The diseases you treat and prevent are just as complex and diverse as your business models and technology needs.

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Healthcare IT

From EHRs to wearables — and beyond — your technology drives innovation across each part of the healthcare ecosystem.

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★ ★ ★ ★ ★

"Overall, my experience with Akamai API Security has been positive. The platform consistently provides strong security capabilities, reliable performance and is scalable."

— Cybersecurity Project Manager in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

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Customer stories

Healthcare Leader

By partnering with Akamai, this top healthcare provider in India protected patient data at scale from threats to vulnerable APIs.

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Novant Health

Finding and mitigating API risks with visibility, data protection, and “shift-left” testing.

Read customer story

U.S. Healthcare Company

Network engineers used Layer 7 visibility and smart policies via microsegmentation to reduce cyber risks.

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“Because Akamai gives us clarity, protection, and control, we can focus on the patient experience instead of infrastructure complexity.”

— Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

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Healthcare & Life Sciences Use Cases

Secure your infrastructure

Harden your infrastructure first to prevent downtime from cyberattacks and data breaches.

Products

DDoS Protection

Advanced DDoS mitigation protects our data centers, helping to fend off attacks on your infrastructure.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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DNS Manager

A comprehensive interface within our Cloud Manager that gives you complete oversight of DNS records.

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Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

Maximize app performance and availability with fast, reliable load balancing.

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Secure your organization

Keep your employees, users, and data safe across remote workforces and third parties.

Products

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

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Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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Secure apps and APIs

Secure digital interactions with your patients and members while guaranteeing 100% availability.

Products

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

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Enhance cloud compute and performance

Enable cloud migration and workflows through the cloud and edge computing platforms.

Products

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services.

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EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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Ion

Deliver an improved and reliable user experience for your website, dynamically and at scale.

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Image & Video Manager

Enhance digital experiences with intelligent image and video optimization for every user on any device.

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Global Traffic Management

Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.

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mPulse

Measure the business impact of real user experiences in real time.

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Have Questions?

You have challenges. We have solutions. Reach out to Akamai’s experts for a personalized review of your security, cloud, or performance posture today.

1GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS™  is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.