Content Protector

There are two big concerns: the sheer amount of content being taken, and the uses of that content after it’s been scraped. One, while you may choose to make a significant amount of content available publicly on your web pages, there’s a significant difference between a consumer looking up how much your product costs on your digital commerce site and your competitor scraping your entire product catalog to make sure their prices are always just a little lower than yours. Two, aside from competitive reasons, there are many ways scraped content can be used to harm you. For example, counterfeiters must make their fake goods look as realistic as possible, and they can use your product pictures, product descriptions, logo, etc., to do so.