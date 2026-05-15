Content Protector’s scraping protection mitigates persistent scrapers and the harm they can cause your business.
Don’t let scrapers steal your content and lower your conversion rates
Stop persistent scrapers from stealing content that can be used for malicious purposes like competitive intelligence/espionage, inventory manipulation, site performance degradation, and counterfeiting. Protect your intellectual property, your reputation, and your revenue potential with specialized detections.
Bring security into the front office
How Content Protector works
Features
- Detections: A set of machine learning–powered detection methods analyzes client- and server-side data
- Protocol-level assessment: Protocol fingerprinting evaluates how the client establishes the connection with the server
- Application-level assessment: Evaluates if the client can run some business logic written in JavaScript
- User interaction: Metrics evaluate human interactions with the client via touch screen, keyboard, and mouse
- User behavior: Analyzes the user journey through the website to better find anomalous behaviors
- Headless browser detection: Custom JavaScript detects indicators left by headless browsers, even in stealth mode
- Risk classification: Assigns traffic as low, medium, or high risk based on detected anomalies in request evaluations
- Response actions: Includes monitor-and-deny, tarpits to slow connections, and challenge-based security measures
Content Protector Use Cases
Site performance issues
Site performance degradation
Content Protector’s scraping protection mitigates persistent scrapers and the harm they can cause your business.
Competitive intelligence
Competitive intelligence/espionage
Competitors scrape your content to use information against you — undercutting prices and making changes to their offers. By stopping evasive scrapers, you reduce pricing pressure and save sales from being lost to competitor undercutting.
Inventory manipulation
Inventory manipulation/scalping/scraping
Scalpers ping targeted sites constantly to find available hot products and then add them to carts, making those products unavailable for real customers. This is also the first step in more complex inventory hoarding attacks. Removing scalpers means happy customers who can access the desired goods, as well as increased revenue from upsell opportunities when consumers add additional products to their carts once they’ve secured the coveted item.
Counterfeit goods
Counterfeit goods
Counterfeiters use scraped content to make fake sites, product catalogs, and even information inserts to trick customers into thinking they’re buying legitimate goods. Retain revenue meant for you and defend your brand reputation as you protect customers from poor-quality fakes and the belief that they’re buying legitimate goods from the original seller.
Media site scraping and reposting
Media site scraping and reposting
Attackers can scrape news articles, blogs, and other website content and place it on their own sites, causing the original organization to lose visitors. And since advertising rates and search result placements are often based on site visitor numbers/audience, fewer visitors means you get less money from your advertising or lower SEO rankings. Protect or increase ad revenue and keep your intended audience and visitors on your site by stopping web scraping.
Site metrics pollution
Site metrics pollution
Undetected bot attacks severely skew key metrics like site conversion that business teams rely on to make investment decisions about product strategy and marketing campaigns. Ensure accurate metrics so you can make better investment decisions and drive revenue.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Bot specialization means more difficult detection as each operator group can focus on one part of the bot, like telemetry, then chain those pieces together to make a specialized bot for each unique use case. Bots are now tooled and developed differently based on their use case — and that requires different detections for each kind of specialized bot.
Content scrapers have become much more sophisticated since 2020. The profit potential for attackers during and after the COVID-19 pandemic increased dramatically because of supply chain shocks and shortages. Many items became highly sought after; for example, vaccines were hard to come by during the early part of the pandemic, and airline tickets and hotel reservations were prized once travel normalized again. Although scraper bots used to be relatively easy to detect, they’ve become more sophisticated, evasive, and persistent.
There are two big concerns: the sheer amount of content being taken, and the uses of that content after it’s been scraped. One, while you may choose to make a significant amount of content available publicly on your web pages, there’s a significant difference between a consumer looking up how much your product costs on your digital commerce site and your competitor scraping your entire product catalog to make sure their prices are always just a little lower than yours. Two, aside from competitive reasons, there are many ways scraped content can be used to harm you. For example, counterfeiters must make their fake goods look as realistic as possible, and they can use your product pictures, product descriptions, logo, etc., to do so.
Content Protector Demo
We’ll walk you through a scraping attack simulation, so you can experience firsthand how Content Protector:
- Leverages artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behavior and catch an attack in progress
- Gives you the most accurate and self-tuning assessment of your bot traffic
- Provides many nuanced responses so you can stop bots — without tipping off the bad guys
Schedule your demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team