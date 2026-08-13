Gaming Solutions

Akamai’s globally distributed CDN uses edge servers near end users to cache media assets and game data. This approach reduces latency, eliminates buffering, and delivers high-throughput, seamless playback.
Build highly available, low-latency experiences for game workloads
Power your hottest releases and biggest tournaments with Akamai’s massively distributed cloud platform. Global core compute regions provide the computing power you need — where and when you need it — helping you exceed expectations for downloads, low latency, and customer support. All backed by industry-leading security.
Computing power closer to your gamers
Customer Stories
Featured solutions
Build and optimize low-latency game experiences
Build on our flexible cloud platform, optimize your API performance, and deploy services and data locally for high availability and low latency.
Deliver game content at the edge
Deliver games, updates, high-quality video streams, trailers, live events, and user-generated content adaptively, based on network conditions.
Protect game apps, APIs, websites, and financial transactions
Protect apps, key APIs, and HTTP games services. Prevent malware attacks and malicious bots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery uses adaptive bitrate streaming to optimize live events, trailers, and user-generated content for changing network conditions. Download Delivery provides fast, reliable, high-bandwidth transfers for patch updates and game installers worldwide.
The platform’s distributed cloud architecture dynamically scales to manage sudden traffic surges. With TrafficPeak providing real-time edge observability, publishers maintain consistent streaming performance and visibility during peak tournament loads.
Resources
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