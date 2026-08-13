Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Gaming Solutions

Build and deliver game experiences on Akamai’s global cloud computing and CDN platform.

Game Solutions
Gaming Solutions Splash

Build highly available, low-latency experiences for game workloads

Power your hottest releases and biggest tournaments with Akamai’s massively distributed cloud platform. Global core compute regions provide the computing power you need — where and when you need it — helping you exceed expectations for downloads, low latency, and customer support. All backed by industry-leading security.

Computing power closer to your gamers

Distributed cloud computing

Scale game workloads to meet player demand with distributed cloud computing resources.

Savings without lock-in

Use Akamai's distributed cloud platform to only pay for compute when needed and to minimize egress costs.

Flexibility to scale based on high demand

Global load presence ensures user experience and lets you scale as needed.

Customer Stories

Featured solutions

Build and optimize low-latency game experiences

Build on our flexible cloud platform, optimize your API performance, and deploy services and data locally for high availability and low latency.

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Block Storage


Easily add highly available and scalable storage capacity to your instance.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

View product details

Deliver game content at the edge

Deliver games, updates, high-quality video streams, trailers, live events, and user-generated content adaptively, based on network conditions.  

Download Delivery

Deliver large file downloads flawlessly, every time, at global scale.

View product details

Adaptive Media Delivery

Deliver consistent, high-quality online video securely at massive scale.

View product details

Global Traffic Management

Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.

View product details

DataStream

Low-latency data feed enabling visibility and ingest into third-party monitoring tools.

View product details

NetStorage

Secure, replicated storage solution that automatically serves from the nearest geographic region.

View product details

Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

View product details

Protect game apps, APIs, websites, and financial transactions

Protect apps, key APIs, and HTTP games services. Prevent malware attacks and malicious bots.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

View product details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Akamai’s globally distributed CDN uses edge servers near end users to cache media assets and game data. This approach reduces latency, eliminates buffering, and delivers high-throughput, seamless playback.

Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery uses adaptive bitrate streaming to optimize live events, trailers, and user-generated content for changing network conditions. Download Delivery provides fast, reliable, high-bandwidth transfers for patch updates and game installers worldwide.

The platform’s distributed cloud architecture dynamically scales to manage sudden traffic surges. With TrafficPeak providing real-time edge observability, publishers maintain consistent streaming performance and visibility during peak tournament loads.

Resources

Have questions?

You have challenges. We have solutions. Reach out to Akamai’s experts for a personalized review of your security, cloud, or performance posture today.

Thanks for your request! An Akamai expert will reach out soon.