Defend Against Ransomware

Mitigate ransomware attacks by limiting malware ingress and stopping the lateral spread of attack

Ransomware continues to cost businesses

Businesses lose billions of dollars every year because of ransomware threats, related downtime and recovery costs, and brand and reputational damage. Akamai’s suite of security tools provides protection against a wide array of cyberthreats, stopping malware before it spreads and threatens your business.

Under attack? We can help.

Our Akamai Guardicore Segmentation rapid resolution team can identify the breach and contain lateral movement.

Stop ransomware with Zero Trust principles

Improve breach protection by securing every endpoint with granular access controls, from servers to user devices.

Prevent initial infection

Stop ransomware before it happens using a combination of Zero Trust Network Access and DNS security. Enterprise Application Access and Secure Internet Access Enterprise secure your north-south traffic, reducing the likelihood of ransomware infiltrating the network.

Protect against lateral movement

Reduce ransomware’s ability to move throughout the network and access critical applications. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enforces granular, Layer 7 security policy. In just a few clicks, configure against suspicious lateral movement, containing the spread of ransomware and reducing the scope of a breach.

Recover faster

Get back up and running as quickly as possible after an attack. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation can easily block all incoming connections during recovery to prevent reinfection, a common tactic used by ransomware groups. Normal communications can be resumed after successful recovery efforts to get your business back online.

Building Resilience Amid a Volatile Threat Landscape

AI-backed ransomware is evolving, with tactics like using DDoS and compliance as extortion tools. Learn to fight back.

Mapping your Zero Trust journey

Companies are reporting failures with their Zero Trust projects. Make yours a success with a Gartner® strategic roadmap.

Two scenarios show the difference when vulnerabilities are not mitigated vs. how Akamai cybersecurity solutions stop ransomware attacks.

Mitigate the attack while preserving user access

Akamai’s Zero Trust solutions work together to mitigate malicious attacks while still enabling verified users to securely access what they need.

Customer stories

Large Financial Services Provider at Risk After Ransomware Attack

A large bank in Brazil secured remote access with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

IT Managed Services Chooses Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

A breach remediation services company leveraged Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in ransomware response and recovery.

Communications Infrastructure Provider Stops Ransomware

This U.S. communications infrastructure provider ensured that businesses and residents stay connected.

Protect yourself with our comprehensive platform for Zero Trust

The Akamai Guardicore Platform has integrated capabilities to tackle the threat of ransomware, including AI-powered microsegmentation, ZTNA, MFA, a DNS firewall, and managed threat hunting.

The Akamai Guardicore Platform (Desktop Version)

Harden your security posture with our complementary Zero Trust solutions

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.
Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.
Enterprise Application Access

Enterprise application access adapts to sudden workforce changes, letting you make smart access decisions and scale remote access, minus the slow and chunky VPN...
Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.
Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.
Frequently Asked Questions

Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware. After being downloaded to a server or a user’s computer, ransomware encrypts files on the device, blocking access and rendering files unusable until a ransom is paid. Versions like REvil and WannaCry ransomware are responsible for some of the largest and most devastating cyberattacks. Ransomware may be spread through Trojan files in an email that appears to be legitimate, but actually contains malware. Botnets like the massive Meris botnet may also be used to propagate ransomware or find vulnerabilities that can be exploited by ransomware gangs.

Malware is a broad term for any software designed to harm or exploit a computer or network, while ransomware is a specific type of malware that encrypts a victim’s data and demands a ransom payment to restore access. In essence, ransomware is a type of malicious software, but not all malware is ransomware.

Most ransomware attacks use social engineering techniques such as phishing attacks: emails or fake websites to dupe users into revealing credentials that allow attackers to gain access to an IT environment.

Then the malware uses lateral movement to find and infect high-value assets. Some ransomware spreads like a worm throughout the network, and some are botnets that infect thousands or millions of machines with malware that gives attackers the ability to control the devices.

Having a strong incident response plan is key to responding to ransomware, as well as making sure you have the right security solutions that can stop it. 

 

Akamai’s security solutions enable you to protect against ransomware by reducing the chance of initial infection as well as allowing you to stop lateral movement in real time, containing the breach and making recovery easier.

 

With a combination of Akamai’s Zero Trust Network Access, MFA, and threat detection, you can reduce your business’s attack surface to minimize vulnerabilities. 

 

Of course, awareness training of employees about the risks of ransomware should be at the foundation of any cybersecurity best practice.

The most effective protection against ransomware involves a multilayered approach, including robust backups, strong authentication with multi-factor authentication, regular system updates, and the use of comprehensive security software.

Data backups help to ensure sensitive data can be restored after an attack, and strong authentication prevents unauthorized access.

Keeping all device operating systems and apps connected to the network up to date helps mitigate vulnerabilities that ransomware exploits. Security software helps detect and block malicious activity.

Akamai’s solutions cater to both cloud-based and on-premises environments, ensuring versatile protection from ransomware across your infrastructure.

Ransomware protection resources

Protect Your Business Against Advanced Attacks

Protect your business from ransomware, DDoS, bots, and other cyberattacks with Akamai’s platform of integrated security solutions.

Five Ways to Prevent and Protect Against Ransomware Attacks

Proactive, holistic ransomware prevention and protection measures are crucial to your enterprise’s continued success.

Ransomware Protection and Zero Trust with Akamai

Learn about ransomware attack trends and Zero Trust strategies to protect your organization before, during, and after an attack.

