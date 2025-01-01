Defend Against Ransomware

Having a strong incident response plan is key to responding to ransomware, as well as making sure you have the right security solutions that can stop it.

Akamai’s security solutions enable you to protect against ransomware by reducing the chance of initial infection as well as allowing you to stop lateral movement in real time, containing the breach and making recovery easier.

With a combination of Akamai’s Zero Trust Network Access, MFA, and threat detection, you can reduce your business’s attack surface to minimize vulnerabilities.

Of course, awareness training of employees about the risks of ransomware should be at the foundation of any cybersecurity best practice.