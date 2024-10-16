X
Akamai logo
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Publishing

Deploy new digital experiences, manage performance, and secure content.

Download the white paper
Protect your content against AI scraper bots. See how >

The most innovative {industry} companies trust Akamai

Delight readers with exceptional digital experiences

Build responsive, personalized experiences

Deploy code at the Akamai edge to put business logic milliseconds away from readers.

Get closer to subscribers

Streamline decision-making and support strategic investment with real-time insights.

Secure websites, apps, and operations at scale

Mitigate attacks that threaten reader experience, reputation, and revenue.

Solutions for Publishing

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

Bot Manager

Stop the most dangerous, evasive bots before they erode customer trust.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Prolexic

Stop DDoS attacks with the fastest, most effective defense — at scale.

View product details

EdgeWorkers

Create functions at the edge on the largest distributed serverless network.

View product details

CloudTest

Stress test your websites and apps with robust, real-time load testing.

View product details

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services.

View product details
Associate Press

I had no room for failure. Akamai understood this and provided the solution and expert resources we needed to secure all our customer-facing platforms.

Gianluca D’Aniello, Chief Technology Officer

Resources

Solution Brief

Edge Compute

Edge compute means new capabilities for developers, IT, and businesses — find out how companies are using it, and more.

See now
Product Brief

EdgeWorkers Product Brief

See how EdgeWorkers empowers development teams to create new microservices.

See now
Checklist

DDoS Extortion Battle Checklist

Get the 5 steps to minimize the risks of an extortion-driven DDoS attack.

Download now

Ready to gain your competitive edge?

Contact Sales