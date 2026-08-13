Service providers are transforming networks and operations to power profitability and simplify service enablement. Protecting data, workloads, infrastructure, and customers is fundamental to meeting financial objectives and regulatory mandates. Akamai partners with ISPs and MNOs to build responsive and resilient networks and services, and secure business assets and subscribers.
See why we’re the best partner
Differentiate internet access, protect the business, improve the network
Customer stories
Use the cloud of the future today to deliver edge native services
Deploy low-latency apps like AI inferencing, improve observability, and virtualize functions.
Protect & grow the subscriber base in all markets
Move beyond speed and reliability — differentiate internet access with security.
Build responsive & resilient networks and services
Reduce operational costs and improve subscriber experience with smart DNS solutions.
Secure APIs, eliminate network risk
Discover APIs and prevent abuse; segment and secure on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.
Uphold your reputation
Detect and disrupt fake websites, cyberattacks, data breaches, ransomware, phishing, malware, spoofing, and trademark piracy attempts.