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Background

Internet Service Providers and Mobile Network Operators

Expand service offerings, protect business-critical and customer-facing resources, and run networks cost-effectively

Become a network partner
Service Providers hero image

See why we’re the best partner

Service providers are transforming networks and operations to power profitability and simplify service enablement. Protecting data, workloads, infrastructure, and customers is fundamental to meeting financial objectives and regulatory mandates. Akamai partners with ISPs and MNOs to build responsive and resilient networks and services, and secure business assets and subscribers.

Rugged laptop in a forest displaying a glowing digital world map with data points, sitting on tactical gear in a field operation.

Differentiate internet access, protect the business, improve the network

Move beyond speed and reliability

Akamai Secure Internet Access services offer enterprise-grade defenses for families and SMBs that are effortless to use.

Protect business assets with leading security solutions

Akamai solutions secure applications, workloads, and APIs and defend infrastructure.

Enhance subscriber experience and reduce operational costs

Akamai’s DNS infrastructure provides the foundation for scalable, responsive, and resilient networks.

Customer stories

Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom

The telco gained superior transparency into network traffic and the ability to contain lateral network movements with software-based segmentation.

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Comcast

Comcast Business

By adding Akamai-powered SecurityEdge and other new products, the provider saw an increase in customers and in revenue per customer.

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Swisscom

Swisscom

Learn how Swisscom, a market-leading telco, used Akamai to keep its customers safe online.

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Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina

To gain better visibility and security for sensitive information, Telecom Argentina chose Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

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Use the cloud of the future today to deliver edge native services

Deploy low-latency apps like AI inferencing, improve observability, and virtualize functions.

Protect & grow the subscriber base in all markets

Move beyond speed and reliability — differentiate internet access with security.

Secure Internet Access Services

Differentiate internet access and demonstrate a commitment to protecting subscribers.

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Secure Internet Access Consumer

Secure Internet Access for consumer markets is simple for ISPs to deploy and offers foundational security protections for subscribers.

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Secure Internet Access SMB

Learn about the market opportunity for SMB security and how providers can build a business case.

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Build responsive & resilient networks and services

Reduce operational costs and improve subscriber experience with smart DNS solutions.

DNSi CacheServe

Learn how DNSi CacheServe helps deliver fast, reliable, and secure internet services.

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Secure Internet Access ThreatAvert

Protect vital network assets and identify malware that impacts subscribers.

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DNSi AuthServe

DNSi AuthServe is an authoritative DNS server that enables highly resilient, secure, always-on name services.

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Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

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Secure APIs, eliminate network risk

Discover APIs and prevent abuse; segment and secure on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Uphold your reputation

Detect and disrupt fake websites, cyberattacks, data breaches, ransomware, phishing, malware, spoofing, and trademark piracy attempts.

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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Akamai Inference Cloud

Turn trained models into real-time intelligence that performs securely at global scale.

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Resources

Secure Internet Access Services for ISPs and MNOs

Learn about ISP and MNO services purpose-built for consumer, SMB, and enterprise markets.

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DNSi CacheServe

Learn how DNSi CacheServe helps deliver fast, reliable, and secure internet services.

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