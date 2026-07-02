Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Media and Entertainment

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Defense Solutions

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Financial Services

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Gaming

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Healthcare and Life Sciences

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Media and Entertainment

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Defense and Intelligence Solutions

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Financial Services

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Gaming

Deliver world-class gaming experiences on the world’s largest edge platform.

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Healthcare and Life Sciences

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iGaming and Sports Betting

Provide online casino and sportsbook players with an extraordinary and secure betting experience.

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Service Providers

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Public Sector

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Retail, Travel & Hospitality

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