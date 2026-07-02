Managing Director, Latin America

Claudio Baumann is Managing Director for Latin America and leads Sales for Akamai in Latin America. He is based in São Paulo, Brazil. He joined Akamai in November 2019, when Akamai acquired Exceda.

Baumann co-founded Exceda in 2002 and has been a strong advocate for and partner of Akamai for several years, helping to build a strong business that expanded to several countries in the region. He brings to Akamai a great deal of expertise in the Latin American telecommunications and IT industries, including more than 25 years of experience in functions such as Operations, Sales, Marketing, Business Development, and M&A.