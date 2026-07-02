Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Executive Team

Adam Karon headshot

Adam Karon

Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Cloud Technology Group

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Ed McGowan headshot

Ed McGowan

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

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Aaron Ahola headshot

Aaron Ahola

EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

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Dr. Robert Blumofe headshot

Dr. Robert Blumofe

EVP and Chief Technology Officer

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Paul Joseph headshot

Paul Joseph

EVP, Global Sales and Services

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Kim Salem-Jackson headshot

Kim Salem-Jackson

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

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Mani Sundaram headshot

Mani Sundaram

EVP and General Manager, Security Technology Group

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Anthony Williams headshot

Anthony Williams

EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

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Melanie Francis headshot

Melanie Francis

VP, Chief of Staff, Office of the CEO

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