Keith Oslakovic is Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Akamai, responsible for the operating quality of Akamai Cloud. He leads the team that builds, monitors, and operates the hardware, network, and software infrastructure used to manage the core Akamai platform.

Oslakovic began his career at Akamai in 2002. During his tenure, he has focused on customer and platform performance. He and his teams have helped Akamai scale to support the world’s largest social media and online video content providers, and have improved many core platform key performance indicators, reduced service interruptions, and lowered network operating costs. Prior to Akamai, Oslakovic worked in several start-ups in areas ranging from biomimetic material design to online streaming video.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Applied Science from California Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University.