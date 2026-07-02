Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Keith Oslakovic

Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Engineering and Operations

Keith Oslakovic, SVP, Infrastructure Engineering and Operations
Download headshot

Keith Oslakovic is Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Akamai, responsible for the operating quality of Akamai Cloud. He leads the team that builds, monitors, and operates the hardware, network, and software infrastructure used to manage the core Akamai platform.  

Oslakovic began his career at Akamai in 2002. During his tenure, he has focused on customer and platform performance. He and his teams have helped Akamai scale to support the world’s largest social media and online video content providers, and have improved many core platform key performance indicators, reduced service interruptions, and lowered network operating costs. Prior to Akamai, Oslakovic worked in several start-ups in areas ranging from biomimetic material design to online streaming video.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Applied Science from California Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University.