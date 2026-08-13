Q: What is an open badge?

A: Open badges are web-enabled versions of a credential, certification, or learning outcome, which can be verified in real time, online.

Q: How does my certification get displayed as a badge?

A: We have partnered with Credly to translate the learning outcomes you’ve demonstrated into a badge. The technology Credly uses is based on the Open Badge standards defined by Mozilla. This enables you to manage, share, and verify your competencies digitally.

Q: What are the benefits of a badge?

A: Representing your skills as a badge gives you a way to share your abilities online in a way that is simple, trusted, and easily verified in real time. Badges provide employers and peers with concrete evidence of what you had to do to earn your credential and what you’re now capable of. Credly also offers labor market insights, based on your skills. You can search and apply for job opportunities right through the Credly platform.

Q: Who is Credly?

A: Credly hosts the largest and most connected digital credential network. In 2018, Credly acquired Acclaim — a product of Pearson, the world’s learning company — and together, the Credly Acclaim platform is the most comprehensive global solution for recognizing skills, capabilities, and achievements, reaching everywhere learning takes place and skills are assessed. Credly works with credible organizations to provide digital credentials to individuals worldwide.

Q: How will I know if I’ve earned a badge?

A: You will receive an email notification from Credly (admin@youracclaim.com / admin@credly.com) with instructions for claiming your badge and setting up your account.

Q: What if I don’t want my badge to be public?

A: You can easily configure your privacy settings in Credly. You’re in complete control of the information about yourself that is made public.

Q: Is there a fee to use Credly?

A: No. This is a service we provide to you, at no cost.

Q: What keeps someone else from copying my badge and using it?

A: While badges are simply digital image files, they are uniquely linked to data hosted on the Credly platform. This link to verified data makes them more reliable and secure than a paper-based certificate. It also eliminates the possibility of anyone claiming your credential and your associated identity.

Q: Where and how can I share my badge through Credly?

A: You can share your badge directly from the Credly platform to LinkedIn, X, and Facebook; over email; or embedded in a website or in your email signature. You can download your badge and link it anywhere online.



Q: Can I export badges issued through Credly to other badge-storing platforms?

A: Yes. Your downloaded badge contains Open Badges Infrastructure (OBI)-compliant metadata embedded into the image. This allows you to store your badge on other OBI-compliant badge sites.

Q: Can I import badges issued from other platforms into Credly?

A: Not at this time.

Q: I have a question about the Credly platform. Where can I find support?

A: You can find answers in Credly’s Earner Help Center.