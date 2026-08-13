Akamai Web Application and API Protection is a comprehensive course that focuses on configuring and maintaining App & API Protector with Advanced Security Management using the new Adaptive Security Engine. The participants learn how to protect both APIs and web applications, detect bots, and apply actions to those that pose an immediate threat with the new Bot Visibility & Mitigation (BVM) feature. The topics presented introduce theoretical knowledge complemented with a suitable hands-on component.
Realize the full potential of Akamai solutions
Let our experienced instructors take you through the basics and best practices for our security, content delivery, and edge compute solutions. Akamai University offers classes designed around Akamai products and services. Akamai training is available under three modalities: Instructor-Led Training (ILT), Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT), and Custom On-Site Training.
Benefits
- Save time and capital expense
- Reduce troubleshooting time
- Maintain real-time insight into operations
- Optimize your configurations and site performance
Training Portfolio
Each Akamai University course covers in-depth training on how to implement, configure, troubleshoot, report, and manage Akamai products, along with real-time hands-on exercises.
- Akamai Web Application and API Protection
- Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection
- Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
- Akamai Zero Trust Solutions
- Akamai Automation and DevOps
- Akamai Web Performance Foundations
- Akamai Web Performance & Offload
- Akamai Media Delivery Solutions
- Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator
- Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer
Akamai Web Application and API Protection
Akamai Web Application and API Protection
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection
Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection
The Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection course delivers a comprehensive, hands-on introduction to defending web applications, user accounts, and digital content against today’s most advanced automated threats. Participants explore attacker motivations, evolving bot techniques, and the real business risks associated with malicious automation, credential abuse, fake account creation, and web scraping. The training covers three powerful Akamai solutions—Bot Manager, Account Protector, and Content Protector—and demonstrates how they work together to detect, assess, and mitigate malicious traffic and abuse across critical digital workflows. Through instructor-led demonstrations and practical labs in Akamai Control Center, students gain real-world experience configuring protections, applying adaptive response actions such as CAPTCHA and conditional challenges, testing in staging environments, and fine-tuning defenses to reduce false positives while maximizing security effectiveness.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
The Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance course covers the client-side attack landscape and solutions to prevent such attacks. Participants will learn how to differentiate between client-side and server-side attacks. They will identify key features of Client-Side Protection & Compliance, and learn how to configure, tune, and troubleshoot using tools available for analyzing client-side traffic and investigating client-side traffic using Security Center.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Zero Trust Solutions
Akamai Zero Trust Solutions
Akamai Zero Trust Solutions training outlines security solutions designed to help enterprises enable the Zero Trust security model. The course teaches participants how to utilize Secure Internet Access, the DNS-based service, as a security control point to protect companies against targeted threats like malware, phishing, and others. It demonstrates how Enterprise Application Access allows organizations to provide secure access to enterprise applications hosted on-premises and in the cloud without giving users access to the entire network.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Automation and DevOps
Akamai Automation and DevOps
The Akamai Automation and DevOps training course demonstrates how to automate Akamai services and products with Akamai-provided developer tools and other external tools. This course enables participants to understand how to integrate Akamai into their existing DevOps workflows. Instruction includes extensive hands-on exercises and demonstrations, and presents developers and administrators with the opportunity to work with Akamai tools and integrations, such as the Akamai Terraform Provider, Akamai CLI, PowerShell, etc., to manage Akamai products and services.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Web Performance Foundations
Akamai Web Performance Foundations
The Akamai Web Performance Foundations course is designed to familiarize the participants with the Akamai web performance portfolio and its key capabilities. It offers an introduction to the features of Akamai Cloud that enable those capabilities. The topics examined are covered by a combination of learning interventions such as conceptual discussions, hands-on exercises, instructor-led demonstrations, and group-based activities.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Web Performance & Offload
Akamai Web Performance & Offload
Akamai Web Performance & Offload training provides a deeper understanding of the Akamai web performance solutions, their features, and optimizations specifically designed to give Akamai customers greater web performance and origin offload. The course consists of theoretical knowledge as well as hands-on exercises provided to help the participants get a thorough understanding of the covered features and how to implement them.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Akamai Media Delivery Solutions
Akamai Media Delivery Solutions
The Akamai Media Delivery Solutions course is designed to familiarize participants with the Akamai media delivery offering. During the course, the participants learn how to configure, test, and fine-tune Akamai media delivery solutions. It also provides an overview of media analytics and common troubleshooting guidelines for stream delivery. This course includes live demonstrations and hands-on exercises to enhance the user experience.
Sample Roles
- DevOps Engineers
- Solution Architects
- Infrastructure Architects
- System Engineers
- System Administrators
- Security Analysts
- Security Engineers
- Network Architects
- Network Engineers
- Web Application Developers
- Software Engineers
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator (GCSA)
Our three-day GCSA program equips Guardicore administrators with the product knowledge and best practices they need to apply the Guardicore platform to their most critical use cases with confidence.
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer (GCSE)
Our two-day GCSE program gives the operational owner of a Guardicore implementation the skills and background necessary to perform common administration and maintenance tasks.
Training Schedule
Enroll in classes through Learn Akamai.
|Code
|Class Type
|Theatre
|Class
|Date
|Class duration
|Location
|WAAPAV1126
|Virtual
|AMER
|Web Application & API Protection
|Q4
|11/17/2026
|3 Days
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm CT
|CPCEV1126
|Virtual
|EMEA
|Client-Side Protection & Compliance
|Q4
|11/17/2026
|2 Days
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm GMT/BST
|WPFANV1126
|Virtual
|APAC
|Web Performance Foundations
|Q4
|11/17/2026
|3 Days
|12:30 - 5:00 pm AEDT
|Moet Hennessy
|Custom
|EMEA
|Custom
|Q4
|11/17/2026
|1 Days
|Paris, France
|FMAN1126
|Virtual
|APAC
|Bot & Abuse Protection
|Q4
|11/18/2026
|3 Days
|10:00 AM – 3:30 PM SGT
|WAAPANV1126
|Virtual
|APAC
|Web Application & API Protection
|Q4
|12/1/2026
|3 Days
|12:30 - 5:00 pm AEDT
|FMEV1226
|Virtual
|EMEA
|Bot & Abuse Protection
|Q4
|12/1/2026
|3 Days
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm GMT/BST
|WAAPAV1226
|Virtual
|AMER
|Web Application & API Protection
|Q4
|12/1/2026
|3 Days
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm CT
|ADOEV1226
|Virtual
|EMEA
|Automation & DevOps
|Q4
|12/1/2026
|3 Days
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm GMT/BST
|WAAPEP1226
|Classroom
|EMEA
|Web Application & API Protection
|Q4
|12/2/2026
|3 Days
|Paris, France
|WAAPEV1226
|Virtual
|EMEA
|Web Application & API Protection
|Q4
|12/8/2026
|3 Days
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm GMT/BST
|ADOAV1226
|Virtual
|AMER
|Automation & DevOps
|Q4
|12/8/2026
|3 Days
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm CT
|BAPLV1226
|Virtual
|LATAM
|Bot & Abuse Protection
|Q4
|12/8/2026
|3 Days
|1:00 PM - 5:30 BRT
|WPFAV1226
|Virtual
|AMER
|Web Performance Foundations
|Q4
|12/15/2026
|3 Days
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm CT
Digital badges
Earn a badge to showcase your skill
Akamai University: Customer Enablement recognizes Foundational and Advanced learners on Akamai’s solutions and services.
Badge earners distinguish themselves in the IT environment with the option to specialize in security, content delivery, and edge compute solutions.
Our open badging program is powered by Credly — the most comprehensive and connected digital credentialing solution.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: What is an open badge?
A: Open badges are web-enabled versions of a credential, certification, or learning outcome, which can be verified in real time, online.
Q: How does my certification get displayed as a badge?
A: We have partnered with Credly to translate the learning outcomes you’ve demonstrated into a badge. The technology Credly uses is based on the Open Badge standards defined by Mozilla. This enables you to manage, share, and verify your competencies digitally.
Q: What are the benefits of a badge?
A: Representing your skills as a badge gives you a way to share your abilities online in a way that is simple, trusted, and easily verified in real time. Badges provide employers and peers with concrete evidence of what you had to do to earn your credential and what you’re now capable of. Credly also offers labor market insights, based on your skills. You can search and apply for job opportunities right through the Credly platform.
Q: Who is Credly?
A: Credly hosts the largest and most connected digital credential network. In 2018, Credly acquired Acclaim — a product of Pearson, the world’s learning company — and together, the Credly Acclaim platform is the most comprehensive global solution for recognizing skills, capabilities, and achievements, reaching everywhere learning takes place and skills are assessed. Credly works with credible organizations to provide digital credentials to individuals worldwide.
Q: How will I know if I’ve earned a badge?
A: You will receive an email notification from Credly (admin@youracclaim.com / admin@credly.com) with instructions for claiming your badge and setting up your account.
Q: What if I don’t want my badge to be public?
A: You can easily configure your privacy settings in Credly. You’re in complete control of the information about yourself that is made public.
Q: Is there a fee to use Credly?
A: No. This is a service we provide to you, at no cost.
Q: What keeps someone else from copying my badge and using it?
A: While badges are simply digital image files, they are uniquely linked to data hosted on the Credly platform. This link to verified data makes them more reliable and secure than a paper-based certificate. It also eliminates the possibility of anyone claiming your credential and your associated identity.
Q: Where and how can I share my badge through Credly?
A: You can share your badge directly from the Credly platform to LinkedIn, X, and Facebook; over email; or embedded in a website or in your email signature. You can download your badge and link it anywhere online.
Q: Can I export badges issued through Credly to other badge-storing platforms?
A: Yes. Your downloaded badge contains Open Badges Infrastructure (OBI)-compliant metadata embedded into the image. This allows you to store your badge on other OBI-compliant badge sites.
Q: Can I import badges issued from other platforms into Credly?
A: Not at this time.
Q: I have a question about the Credly platform. Where can I find support?
A: You can find answers in Credly’s Earner Help Center.