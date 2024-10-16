|
Course Name
|
Language
|
Dates
|
Times
|GCSA
|English
|October: 8, 9, 16, 20, 21.
|9:00 – 13:00 PDT
12:00 - 16:00 EDT
|GCSE
|English
|October: 23, 27, 29.
|9:00 – 13:00 PDT
12:00 - 16:00 EDT
|GCSA
|English
|November: 3, 6, 10, 13, 18.
|9:00 – 13:00 PST
12:00 - 16:00 EST
|GCSE
|English
|November: 20, 24, 26.
|9:00 – 13:00 PST
12:00 - 16:00 EST
|GCSA
|English
|December: 2, 4, 8, 11, 15.
|9:00 – 13:00 PST
12:00 - 16:00 EST
|GCSE
|English
|December: 16, 18, 22.
|9:00 – 13:00 PST
12:00 - 16:00 EST
This course teaches the system administrator how to design, implement, and efficiently maintain microsegmentation policies and breach detection configurations.
Course Duration: 5 Half Days
Cost: $2000 per student
Remote training, special promotions apply.
Cost: $1500 per student (25% discount)
Prerequisites
Basic IT, networking and OS knowledge.
Agenda
- Solution Overview, Basic Architecture and Integrations
- Micro-Segmentation project overview
- Labeling – introduction, methodology, how-to, and practice
- Rule structure
- DNS security
- Policy derivation to Agents
- Workflows for drafting, simulating and publishing policy
- Breach Detection and Incident Response
- Deception, Reputation
- Hands-on labs
- Certification Exam
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer
Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer (GCSE)
This course provides the operational owner of the system with the skills and knowledge needed to manage platform integrations and perform monitoring, maintenance and administrative tasks.
Course Duration: 3 Half Days
Cost: $1500 per student
Remote training, special promotions apply.
Cost: $1125 per student (25% discount)
Prerequisites
Linux and Networking knowledge.
General Agenda
- Architecture deep dive
- Aggregator / Collector cluster installation
- Agent configuration, installation/upgrade
- Integrations
- Users and Role-Based Access Control
- Hands-on labs
- Certification exam
GCSE OnPrem
This course provides the operational owner of the Guardicore system with the skills and knowledge needed to perform Guardicore Management tasks: Monitoring, Maintenance and Administrative.
Course Duration: 1 Half Day
Prerequisites
Completion of the GCSE course.
General Agenda
- Disaster Recovery
- Configuration
- Maintenance
- Hand- on Labs
- Certification Exam
|
Course Name
|
Language
|
Dates
|
Times
|GCSA
|Spanish
|October 20, 22, 27*, 29* and November 3*
|16:00-20:00 CEST/15:00 - 19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex)
11:00-15:00 BRT
|GCSE
|Spanish
|November: 5, 10, 12.
|15:00 - 19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex)
11:00-15:00 BRT
|GCSA
|Portuguese
|October 20, 22, 27*, 29* and November 3*
|09:00-13:00 BRT
13:00-17:00 WEST/12:00-16:00 WET
|GCSE
|Portuguese
|November: 5, 10, 12.
|09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
|GCSA
|Spanish
|November 18, 20, 25, 27 and December 2.
|15:00-19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex)
11:00-15:00 BRT
|GCSE
|Spanish
|December: 4, 9, 11.
|15:00-19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex)
11:00-15:00 BRT
|GCSA
|Portuguese
|November 18, 20, 25, 27 and December 2.
|09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
|GCSE
|Portuguese
|December: 4, 9, 11.
|09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
|*Time change on October 26: from CEST to CET and from WEST to WET
|
Course Name
|
Language
|
Dates
|
Times
|GCSA
|English
|October: 6, 8, 13, 15, 20.
|9:00-13:00 CEST
|GCSE
|English
|October: 22, 27, 29.
|9:00-13:00 CEST/CET*
|GCSA
|English
|November: 3, 6, 10, 13, 18.
|9:00-13:00 CET
|GCSE
|English
|November: 20, 24, 27.
|9:00-13:00 CET
|GCSE On-Prem
|English
|November: 28.
|9:00-13:00 CET
|GCSA
|English
|December: 2, 4, 9, 11, 15.
|9:00-13:00 CET
|GCSE
|English
|December: 16, 18, 22.
|9:00-13:00 CET
|*Time will change on October 26 from CEST to CET
|
Course Name
|
Language
|
Dates
|
Times
|Location
|GCSA
|English
|November: 6, 10, 13, 17, 19.
|11:30 -15:30 SGP
9:00-13:00 IST
14:30 - 18:30 AEDT
|Remote
|GCSE
|English
|November: 20, 25, 27.
|11:30-15:30 SGP
9:00-13:00 IST
14:30 - 18:30 AEDT
|Remote
|GCSA
|Japanese
|November: 18, 20, 25, 27 and December 2nd.
|JST 13:30-17:30
|Remote
|GCSE
|Japanese
|December: 4, 9, 11.
|JST 13:30-17:30
|Remote
|GCSE On-Prem
|Japanese
|December: 16.
|JST 13:30-17:30
|Remote
|Onsite trainings are full days.