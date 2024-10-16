X
Akamai logo
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Akamai University student raises their hand

Guardicore Certification Events

There are two certifications available — Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator (GCSA) and Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer (GCSE). You may choose to get one certification or both. Please select the certification program you would like to complete based on the available dates below. 

Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator

Guardicore Certified Segmentation Administrator

This course teaches the system administrator how to design, implement, and efficiently maintain microsegmentation policies and breach detection configurations.

More detail

Course Duration:  5 Half Days 

Cost: $2000 per student
Remote training, special promotions apply.
Cost: $1500 per student (25% discount) 

Prerequisites

Basic IT, networking and OS knowledge.

Agenda

  • Solution Overview, Basic Architecture and Integrations
  • Micro-Segmentation project overview
  • Labeling – introduction, methodology, how-to, and practice
  • Rule structure
  • DNS security
  • Policy derivation to Agents
  • Workflows for drafting, simulating and publishing policy
  • Breach Detection and Incident Response
  • Deception, Reputation
  • Hands-on labs
  • Certification Exam
Register now

Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer

Guardicore Certified Segmentation Engineer (GCSE)

This course provides the operational owner of the system with the skills and knowledge needed to manage platform integrations and perform monitoring, maintenance and administrative tasks.

More detail

Course Duration: 3 Half Days

Cost: $1500 per student
Remote training, special promotions apply.
Cost: $1125 per student (25% discount)

Prerequisites
Linux and Networking knowledge.

General Agenda

  • Architecture deep dive
  • Aggregator / Collector cluster installation
  • Agent configuration, installation/upgrade
  • Integrations
  • Users and Role-Based Access Control
  • Hands-on labs
  • Certification exam

GCSE OnPrem


This course provides the operational owner of the Guardicore system with the skills and knowledge needed to perform Guardicore Management tasks: Monitoring, Maintenance and Administrative.

More detail

Course Duration: 1 Half Day

Prerequisites
Completion of the GCSE course.

General Agenda

  • Disaster Recovery
  • Configuration
  • Maintenance
  • Hand- on Labs
  • Certification Exam
Register now

Training Region: North America

Training Region: North America

Course Name 

Language

  Dates

Times
GCSA English October: 8, 9, 16, 20, 21. 9:00 – 13:00 PDT 
12:00 - 16:00 EDT
GCSE English October: 23, 27, 29. 9:00 – 13:00 PDT 
12:00 - 16:00 EDT
GCSA English November: 3, 6, 10, 13, 18. 9:00 – 13:00 PST 
12:00 - 16:00 EST
GCSE English November: 20, 24, 26. 9:00 – 13:00 PST 
12:00 - 16:00 EST
GCSA English December: 2, 4, 8, 11, 15. 9:00 – 13:00 PST 
12:00 - 16:00 EST
GCSE English December: 16, 18, 22. 9:00 – 13:00 PST 
12:00 - 16:00 EST
Register now

Training Region: LATAM

Training Region: LATAM

Course Name 

Language

  Dates

Times
GCSA Spanish October 20, 22, 27*, 29* and November 3* 16:00-20:00 CEST/15:00 - 19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex) 
11:00-15:00 BRT
GCSE Spanish November: 5, 10, 12. 15:00 - 19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex) 
11:00-15:00 BRT
GCSA Portuguese October 20, 22, 27*, 29* and November 3* 09:00-13:00 BRT
13:00-17:00 WEST/12:00-16:00 WET
GCSE Portuguese November: 5, 10, 12. 09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
GCSA Spanish November 18, 20, 25, 27  and December 2. 15:00-19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex) 
11:00-15:00 BRT
GCSE Spanish December: 4, 9, 11. 15:00-19:00 CET
08:00-12:00 CST(Mex) 
11:00-15:00 BRT
GCSA Portuguese November 18, 20, 25, 27  and December 2. 09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
GCSE Portuguese December: 4, 9, 11. 09:00-13:00 BRT
12:00-16:00 WET
       
      *Time change on October 26: from CEST to CET and from WEST to WET
Register now

Training Region: EMEA

Training Region: EMEA

Course Name

Language

Dates

Times                 
GCSA English October: 6, 8, 13, 15, 20. 9:00-13:00 CEST
GCSE English October: 22, 27, 29. 9:00-13:00 CEST/CET*
GCSA English November: 3, 6, 10, 13, 18. 9:00-13:00 CET
GCSE English November: 20, 24, 27. 9:00-13:00 CET
GCSE On-Prem English November: 28. 9:00-13:00 CET
GCSA English December: 2, 4, 9, 11, 15. 9:00-13:00 CET
GCSE English December: 16, 18, 22. 9:00-13:00 CET
      *Time will change on October 26 from CEST to CET
Register now

Training Region: APAC

Training Region: APAC

Course Name

Language

Dates

Times

 Location
GCSA English November: 6, 10, 13, 17, 19. 11:30 -15:30 SGP
9:00-13:00 IST
14:30 - 18:30 AEDT		 Remote
GCSE English November: 20, 25, 27. 11:30-15:30 SGP
9:00-13:00 IST
14:30 - 18:30 AEDT		 Remote
GCSA Japanese November: 18, 20, 25, 27 and December 2nd. JST 13:30-17:30 Remote
GCSE Japanese December: 4, 9, 11. JST 13:30-17:30 Remote
GCSE On-Prem Japanese December: 16. JST 13:30-17:30 Remote
        Onsite trainings are full days. 

 

Register now