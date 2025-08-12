The independent third-party cybersecurity validation provider SecureIQLab tested leading cloud WAAP (web application and API protection) solutions against more than 1,360 real-world attacks, including OWASP Top 10, API threats, bot attacks, and Layer 7 DDoS techniques. Akamai outperformed all other vendors, earning the highest complete security score. In addition:
- Akamai blocked 100% of bot and L7 DDoS attacks.
- Akamai avoided 100% of false positives across all tests.
- Akamai beat Cloudflare by 40% in security efficacy.
- Akamai achieved 100% WAAP resiliency.