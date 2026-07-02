Cloud Computing for SaaS Companies

It’s available either in the cloud or on-prem, enabling you to implement your network segmentation strategy easily into your current architecture.
Build SaaS closer to every customer
Bring SaaS workloads closer to users with a distributed cloud platform built for performance, scalability, security, and cost control. Use open source, developer-friendly tools to support global growth, multicloud strategies, data residency needs, and faster time to market.
Scale SaaS globally without adding unnecessary complexity
Customer Stories
Build, scale, and protect SaaS applications globally
Support the core infrastructure needs behind modern SaaS: global scale, low-latency performance, AI-enabled features, API growth, data visibility, security, and cost control.
Global SaaS scale
Support growth across regions without rebuilding your architecture for every market. Akamai Cloud helps SaaS companies deploy compute, storage, and application services closer to users, customers, and devices — so teams can expand globally while maintaining performance and reliability.
For SaaS providers managing distributed users, regional data requirements, and fast-changing demand, Akamai provides a cloud platform built for global reach, open source tooling, and predictable economics. Teams can use Akamai to support high-traffic applications, improve responsiveness, and reduce the friction that often comes with scaling across multiple regions.
Multicloud flexibility
Avoid single-provider dependence while using the right cloud services for the right workloads. Akamai Cloud can complement existing hyperscaler investments by supporting distributed workloads, regional deployment needs, and performance-sensitive applications that benefit from running closer to users.
For SaaS teams using multiple providers, Akamai helps reduce complexity by providing global cloud and edge infrastructure that supports open source tools and vendor-agnostic deployment models. This gives teams more flexibility, more control over cloud architecture, and more options for meeting data sovereignty, resilience, and cost requirements.
Edge performance
Bring compute and application logic closer to the people and devices using SaaS applications. Akamai helps teams reduce latency, improve responsiveness, and support distributed architectures for use cases that depend on real-time performance, localized processing, or consistent user experiences across geographies.
Use Akamai’s global edge and cloud platform to support personalization, authentication, load balancing, content delivery, serverless logic, and latency-sensitive workloads. This approach helps SaaS providers serve global users with faster, more reliable experiences while supporting modern cloud native strategies.
AI and automation
Build the infrastructure foundation for AI-enabled features, automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent user experiences. Akamai Cloud supports the performance, scale, and flexibility SaaS teams need as AI workloads become part of core product functionality.
Use distributed cloud infrastructure to process data closer to users, support growing application demand, and give development teams room to innovate without adding unnecessary operational complexity. Akamai helps SaaS providers focus on building differentiated AI capabilities rather than managing infrastructure limitations.
Security and compliance
Protect customer data, applications, and APIs while supporting compliance requirements across regions. SaaS providers must defend against increasingly complex threats while meeting expectations for privacy, security, availability, and resilience.
Akamai combines cloud, edge, application security, API protection, DDoS defense, and Zero Trust capabilities to help SaaS teams secure applications across distributed environments. This gives teams stronger visibility and protection without slowing deployment or compromising performance.
Data and observability
Support data-heavy SaaS operations with infrastructure that helps teams collect, ingest, route, analyze, and act on large volumes of traffic, log, and operational data. As SaaS environments grow across regions, applications, and business units, teams need real-time visibility without letting storage, egress, or log management costs spiral.
Akamai supports data as a service, observability, and log processing use cases through distributed cloud infrastructure, TrafficPeak, DataStream, Kubernetes, and scalable open source approaches. Teams can improve operational visibility, detect issues faster, support better decision-making, and manage data more cost effectively as applications and environments grow.
API modernization
Replace legacy API management complexity with a developer-friendly approach to building, managing, protecting, and monetizing APIs. SaaS companies depend on APIs for product delivery, customer experiences, partner ecosystems, and revenue growth, but traditional gateways can make it difficult to scale performance, enforce governance, keep documentation current, and support flexible monetization models.
Akamai and Zuplo help teams modernize API management with an edge native gateway, OpenAPI-based workflows, programmable policies, consumer-specific rate limits, authentication, developer portals, usage analytics, and customizable billing and metering. Combined with Akamai CDN, TrafficPeak, and App & API Protector, SaaS providers can improve API performance, visibility, security, governance, and revenue opportunities.
Data movement
Move large files, datasets, backups, and digital assets across distributed teams, regions, and cloud environments more efficiently. SaaS companies often need to make data available in multiple places for processing, collaboration, analytics, AI, customer delivery, or disaster recovery, but traditional file movement can be slow, costly, and difficult to scale.
Akamai helps teams use distributed cloud and delivery infrastructure to move critical data closer to where it needs to be processed or consumed. With Akamai Cloud, object storage, compute, CDN, and supporting cloud services, SaaS providers can reduce transfer delays, support global workflows, and improve the economics of moving data across regions and providers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Distributed cloud helps SaaS teams run apps, APIs, and workloads closer to users to improve performance, support scale, and meet regional requirements.
Akamai Cloud provides compute, storage, Kubernetes, networking, and edge capabilities to help teams deploy faster and scale globally.
Yes. Akamai can complement existing cloud investments with distributed workloads, edge deployment, content delivery, and security.
Akamai offers simple pricing, low egress costs, and flexible deployment options to help teams reduce surprise bills as demand grows.
Akamai helps secure apps, APIs, and customer data with cloud, edge, application security, API protection, and DDoS defense.
Build, secure, and scale SaaS apps on a distributed cloud
Find the right cloud strategy for your SaaS business
See how Akamai can help improve SaaS performance, support global scale, and control cloud costs.
- Explore cloud options for SaaS workloads
- Learn how to deploy apps and APIs closer to users
- Discuss multicloud, security, and data residency needs
- Review pricing and architecture