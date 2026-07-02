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Cloud Computing for SaaS Companies

Build, secure, and scale apps and APIs closer to customers and devices

Build SaaS closer to every customer

Bring SaaS workloads closer to users with a distributed cloud platform built for performance, scalability, security, and cost control. Use open source, developer-friendly tools to support global growth, multicloud strategies, data residency needs, and faster time to market.

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Scale SaaS globally without adding unnecessary complexity

Deploy closer to users

Run workloads near customers and devices to improve performance, reduce latency, and support better digital experiences.

Support flexible cloud strategies

Complement existing cloud investments with open source tools, distributed infrastructure, and deployment options that reduce lock-in.

Control costs as demand grows

Use simple pricing, low egress costs, and infrastructure that helps teams scale without surprise bills or idle resources.

Customer Stories

Netstock

Netstock accelerates global SaaS growth

Netstock uses Akamai Cloud to support data-intensive workloads, regional data residency, AI automation, and global SaaS growth.

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spiderSilk Logo

spiderSilk scales AI-powered cyber defense

spiderSilk uses Akamai Cloud, distributed compute, Kubernetes, and edge native architecture to scale AI-powered threat intelligence.

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Edgegap logo

Edgegap delivers low-latency multiplayer gaming

Edgegap uses Akamai Cloud to deploy game infrastructure closer to players, reduce latency, and scale globally on demand.

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SaaS Use Cases

Build, scale, and protect SaaS applications globally

Support the core infrastructure needs behind modern SaaS: global scale, low-latency performance, AI-enabled features, API growth, data visibility, security, and cost control.

Global SaaS scale

Support growth across regions without rebuilding your architecture for every market. Akamai Cloud helps SaaS companies deploy compute, storage, and application services closer to users, customers, and devices — so teams can expand globally while maintaining performance and reliability.

For SaaS providers managing distributed users, regional data requirements, and fast-changing demand, Akamai provides a cloud platform built for global reach, open source tooling, and predictable economics. Teams can use Akamai to support high-traffic applications, improve responsiveness, and reduce the friction that often comes with scaling across multiple regions.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

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LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

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Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

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Block Storage


Easily add highly available and scalable storage capacity to your instance.

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NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

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Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Block Storage


Easily add highly available and scalable storage capacity to your instance.

View product details

NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

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Multicloud flexibility

Avoid single-provider dependence while using the right cloud services for the right workloads. Akamai Cloud can complement existing hyperscaler investments by supporting distributed workloads, regional deployment needs, and performance-sensitive applications that benefit from running closer to users.

For SaaS teams using multiple providers, Akamai helps reduce complexity by providing global cloud and edge infrastructure that supports open source tools and vendor-agnostic deployment models. This gives teams more flexibility, more control over cloud architecture, and more options for meeting data sovereignty, resilience, and cost requirements.

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Read product brief

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

View product details

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

View product details

Edge performance

Bring compute and application logic closer to the people and devices using SaaS applications. Akamai helps teams reduce latency, improve responsiveness, and support distributed architectures for use cases that depend on real-time performance, localized processing, or consistent user experiences across geographies.

Use Akamai’s global edge and cloud platform to support personalization, authentication, load balancing, content delivery, serverless logic, and latency-sensitive workloads. This approach helps SaaS providers serve global users with faster, more reliable experiences while supporting modern cloud native strategies.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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EdgeKV

Distributed key-value store that supports data-driven EdgeWorkers applications.

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Cloudlets

Predefined applications that run at the edge and solve specific business challenges.

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Ion    

Deliver an improved and reliable user experience for your website, dynamically and at scale.

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API Acceleration

Improve the performance and reliability of your APIs at scale.

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Global Traffic Management

Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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EdgeKV

Distributed key-value store that supports data-driven EdgeWorkers applications.

View product details

Cloudlets

Predefined applications that run at the edge and solve specific business challenges.

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Ion    

Deliver an improved and reliable user experience for your website, dynamically and at scale.

View product details

API Acceleration

Improve the performance and reliability of your APIs at scale.

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Global Traffic Management

Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.

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AI and automation

Build the infrastructure foundation for AI-enabled features, automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent user experiences. Akamai Cloud supports the performance, scale, and flexibility SaaS teams need as AI workloads become part of core product functionality.

Use distributed cloud infrastructure to process data closer to users, support growing application demand, and give development teams room to innovate without adding unnecessary operational complexity. Akamai helps SaaS providers focus on building differentiated AI capabilities rather than managing infrastructure limitations.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

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CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Akamai Inference Cloud

Turn trained models into real-time intelligence that performs securely at global scale.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

View product details

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Akamai Inference Cloud

Turn trained models into real-time intelligence that performs securely at global scale.

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Security and compliance

Protect customer data, applications, and APIs while supporting compliance requirements across regions. SaaS providers must defend against increasingly complex threats while meeting expectations for privacy, security, availability, and resilience.

Akamai combines cloud, edge, application security, API protection, DDoS defense, and Zero Trust capabilities to help SaaS teams secure applications across distributed environments. This gives teams stronger visibility and protection without slowing deployment or compromising performance.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

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Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

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Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

View product details

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

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Data and observability

Support data-heavy SaaS operations with infrastructure that helps teams collect, ingest, route, analyze, and act on large volumes of traffic, log, and operational data. As SaaS environments grow across regions, applications, and business units, teams need real-time visibility without letting storage, egress, or log management costs spiral.

Akamai supports data as a service, observability, and log processing use cases through distributed cloud infrastructure, TrafficPeak, DataStream, Kubernetes, and scalable open source approaches. Teams can improve operational visibility, detect issues faster, support better decision-making, and manage data more cost effectively as applications and environments grow.

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Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

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DataStream

Low-latency data feed enabling visibility and ingest into third-party monitoring tools.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

View product details

DataStream

Low-latency data feed enabling visibility and ingest into third-party monitoring tools.

View product details

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

API modernization

Replace legacy API management complexity with a developer-friendly approach to building, managing, protecting, and monetizing APIs. SaaS companies depend on APIs for product delivery, customer experiences, partner ecosystems, and revenue growth, but traditional gateways can make it difficult to scale performance, enforce governance, keep documentation current, and support flexible monetization models.

Akamai and Zuplo help teams modernize API management with an edge native gateway, OpenAPI-based workflows, programmable policies, consumer-specific rate limits, authentication, developer portals, usage analytics, and customizable billing and metering. Combined with Akamai CDN, TrafficPeak, and App & API Protector, SaaS providers can improve API performance, visibility, security, governance, and revenue opportunities.

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API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

View product details

API Acceleration

Improve the performance and reliability of your APIs at scale.

View product details

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Akamai Traffic Peak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale.

View product details

API Acceleration

Improve the performance and reliability of your APIs at scale.

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Data movement

Move large files, datasets, backups, and digital assets across distributed teams, regions, and cloud environments more efficiently. SaaS companies often need to make data available in multiple places for processing, collaboration, analytics, AI, customer delivery, or disaster recovery, but traditional file movement can be slow, costly, and difficult to scale.

Akamai helps teams use distributed cloud and delivery infrastructure to move critical data closer to where it needs to be processed or consumed. With Akamai Cloud, object storage, compute, CDN, and supporting cloud services, SaaS providers can reduce transfer delays, support global workflows, and improve the economics of moving data across regions and providers.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Cloud Wrapper

An efficient caching layer for your content that helps reduce traffic to your origin server.

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CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Cloud Wrapper

An efficient caching layer for your content that helps reduce traffic to your origin server.

View product details

CPU

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

NodeBalancers

Provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 HTTP regional load balancing of your services on compute instances.

View product details

Cloud Firewall

Secure your network and create rules that only allow network traffic on selected ports & protocols.

View product details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

It’s available either in the cloud or on-prem, enabling you to implement your network segmentation strategy easily into your current architecture.

Distributed cloud helps SaaS teams run apps, APIs, and workloads closer to users to improve performance, support scale, and meet regional requirements.

Akamai Cloud provides compute, storage, Kubernetes, networking, and edge capabilities to help teams deploy faster and scale globally.

Yes. Akamai can complement existing cloud investments with distributed workloads, edge deployment, content delivery, and security.

Akamai offers simple pricing, low egress costs, and flexible deployment options to help teams reduce surprise bills as demand grows.

Akamai helps secure apps, APIs, and customer data with cloud, edge, application security, API protection, and DDoS defense.

Build, secure, and scale SaaS apps on a distributed cloud

Find the right cloud strategy for your SaaS business

See how Akamai can help improve SaaS performance, support global scale, and control cloud costs.

  • Explore cloud options for SaaS workloads
  • Learn how to deploy apps and APIs closer to users
  • Discuss multicloud, security, and data residency needs
  • Review pricing and architecture