Cloud Computing for SaaS Companies

Support growth across regions without rebuilding your architecture for every market. Akamai Cloud helps SaaS companies deploy compute, storage, and application services closer to users, customers, and devices — so teams can expand globally while maintaining performance and reliability.

For SaaS providers managing distributed users, regional data requirements, and fast-changing demand, Akamai provides a cloud platform built for global reach, open source tooling, and predictable economics. Teams can use Akamai to support high-traffic applications, improve responsiveness, and reduce the friction that often comes with scaling across multiple regions.