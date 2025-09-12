AI Inferencing

Hyper-personalization for dynamic ads in AR glasses

Deliver tailored advertisements with sophisticated recommendation systems that take into account metrics — such as real-time user behavior, demographics, and user history — to increase user engagement and significantly improve ad relevance and conversion rates.

Leverage models trained on vast amounts of user behavior data, deployed at edge locations near retail environments to process user interactions in real time for instantaneous, context-aware product recommendations. This can drastically enhance the shopping experience.