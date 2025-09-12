AI Inferencing

AI-monitored video feed for detecting manufacturing defects
Enable real-time automated quality control in manufacturing processes that leverages AI in product quality inspections, directly on the assembly line via camera feeds. Using cutting-edge computer vision models, pretrained on extensive datasets of product images with and without defects, these models are equipped to quickly identify issues. This solution uses high-performance AI inference to issue timely alerts to operators, and significantly lower the time between defect occurrence and corrective action.