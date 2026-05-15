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Sustainability

Harnessing the power of our global platform to create a sustainable and equitable future for the world.

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We have a big challenge ahead

The IPCC warned that it is “now or never” to stave off a climate disaster by limiting global warming to below 1.5°C. As a leader of the modern internet, Akamai plays an enormous role in the climate transition. We are working across the industry to pioneer ways to move beyond the megawatt-hour and focus on the emissions impact of our electricity consumption and generation. Across our Sustainability microsite, we detail our approach, actions, and progress toward our 2030 goals.

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Our 2030 goals

As a leader in the internet ecosystem, Akamai takes responsibility in reducing environmental impacts by pursuing five 2030 goals across Akamai Cloud.

Zeroing out our emissions

Net-Zero Emissions

Achieving net-zero emissions across the Akamai Cloud platform.

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100% renewable energy

100% Renewable

Powering Akamai Cloud and global operations with 100% renewable energy.

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Build efficiency

Build Efficiency

Improving power consumption, prioritizing software advancements, and deploying efficient hardware.

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Responsible supply chain management

Engage Suppliers

Delivering business results the right way through a robust Responsible Supply Chain Program (RSCP).

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Circular business practice

Circularity

Enhancing lifecycle management, continuing to recycle 100% of our e-waste, and engaging our stakeholders.

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Understand your emissions impact using Akamai

We recognize that our customers share our vision of reducing emissions, including those generated by their IT suppliers. That’s why we created the customer Carbon Calculator, an emissions measurement approach based on the individual customer’s use of Akamai Cloud. Integrated into the Akamai Control Center, the Carbon Calculator reports the emissions associated with a specific subset of customer traffic, allowing customers to understand Akamai’s emissions reduction efforts. Check out our innovative approach to understanding your impact when using Akamai Cloud.

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A color-coded carbon calculator map
Customers can see at a glance the total bytes delivered and the calculated emissions from this traffic. The report also provides a view of emissions by country, color-coded by the volume of bytes and emissions.
A color-coded carbon calculator map

Resources

Sustainability Reports & Disclosures

See our latest voluntary and mandatory disclosures.

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Sustainability blog

Read more about the work we are doing through sustainability at Akamai

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Our global environmental management system

Our EMS is designed to reduce our environmental impact and manage risks across our entire value chain. We use these tools daily for tracking, monitoring, measuring, and reporting to ensure we meet all aspects of the ISO 14001 standard and achieve our 2030 goals.

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Logo für unser globales Umweltmanagementsystem

Partnerships contributing toward our goals

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Please see the Reports and Disclosure page of our microsite.

In response to evolving standards and the unique complexities of aligning our decentralized global network with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Akamai has decided not to pursue SBTi target setting. We believe that our approach to transparent, robust annual reporting through CDP disclosures provides a comprehensive view of our emissions reduction progress and target achievements. By leveraging these disclosures, along with our adherence to strategy and governance principles such as those found in our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and in the future with our International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2 disclosure, we are building a foundation that will keep stakeholders well-informed about our ongoing sustainability performance and adaptation to emerging standards.

Additionally, our support of The Climate Pledge reinforces our dedication to achieving net-zero emissions. We view this strategic alignment as a powerful framework that complements our existing reporting, allowing us to continue building a resilient, forward-looking sustainability program without relying solely on the SBTi. Through this approach, Akamai remains steadfast in our pursuit of impactful emissions reductions that are both measurable and aligned with global climate goals.

Please see Akamai’s Guiding Principles for Decommissioned Hardware Donation.

Please refer to the Reports and Disclosure page of our Sustainability microsite, and our ESG page for details on our transparency and process.

Please see the Akamai Cloud Computing page of our Sustainability microsite for details. 

Learn more about our program on our ESG page; details regarding our corporate governance can be found on our Corporate Governance page.

Akamai works with our recycling partners to provide critical lifecycle management services (LMS) for our global operations. The LMS process offers opportunities to reuse and redeploy hardware assets that are still useful, and properly decommission and recycle those that are at the end of their useful life.

Implementing LMS across our global platform continues to help us extend the useful life of our hardware assets and has contributed to increased efficiencies across our operational footprint.

See our annual e-waste metrics

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Contact Akamai Sustainability

Working in partnership, we can create a more sustainable future. To contact our team, please indicate your sustainability-focused interest or request in the comment box. 

We can help you to:

  • Get engaged with our sales team to learn more about Akamai’s sustainability program
  • Set up a meeting with the sustainability and/or ESG team
  • Learn more about the Akamai Carbon Calculator
  • Find out more about our best practices, procedures, and long-term goals
  • Get connected and engaged with our industry partners

Thanks for your request! An Akamai expert will reach out soon.