In response to evolving standards and the unique complexities of aligning our decentralized global network with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Akamai has decided not to pursue SBTi target setting. We believe that our approach to transparent, robust annual reporting through CDP disclosures provides a comprehensive view of our emissions reduction progress and target achievements. By leveraging these disclosures, along with our adherence to strategy and governance principles such as those found in our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and in the future with our International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2 disclosure, we are building a foundation that will keep stakeholders well-informed about our ongoing sustainability performance and adaptation to emerging standards.

Additionally, our support of The Climate Pledge reinforces our dedication to achieving net-zero emissions. We view this strategic alignment as a powerful framework that complements our existing reporting, allowing us to continue building a resilient, forward-looking sustainability program without relying solely on the SBTi. Through this approach, Akamai remains steadfast in our pursuit of impactful emissions reductions that are both measurable and aligned with global climate goals.