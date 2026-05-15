Please see the Reports and Disclosure page of our microsite.
We have a big challenge ahead
The IPCC warned that it is “now or never” to stave off a climate disaster by limiting global warming to below 1.5°C. As a leader of the modern internet, Akamai plays an enormous role in the climate transition. We are working across the industry to pioneer ways to move beyond the megawatt-hour and focus on the emissions impact of our electricity consumption and generation. Across our Sustainability microsite, we detail our approach, actions, and progress toward our 2030 goals.
Our 2030 goals
As a leader in the internet ecosystem, Akamai takes responsibility in reducing environmental impacts by pursuing five 2030 goals across Akamai Cloud.
Understand your emissions impact using Akamai
We recognize that our customers share our vision of reducing emissions, including those generated by their IT suppliers. That’s why we created the customer Carbon Calculator, an emissions measurement approach based on the individual customer’s use of Akamai Cloud. Integrated into the Akamai Control Center, the Carbon Calculator reports the emissions associated with a specific subset of customer traffic, allowing customers to understand Akamai’s emissions reduction efforts. Check out our innovative approach to understanding your impact when using Akamai Cloud.
Resources
Our global environmental management system
Our EMS is designed to reduce our environmental impact and manage risks across our entire value chain. We use these tools daily for tracking, monitoring, measuring, and reporting to ensure we meet all aspects of the ISO 14001 standard and achieve our 2030 goals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
In response to evolving standards and the unique complexities of aligning our decentralized global network with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Akamai has decided not to pursue SBTi target setting. We believe that our approach to transparent, robust annual reporting through CDP disclosures provides a comprehensive view of our emissions reduction progress and target achievements. By leveraging these disclosures, along with our adherence to strategy and governance principles such as those found in our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and in the future with our International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2 disclosure, we are building a foundation that will keep stakeholders well-informed about our ongoing sustainability performance and adaptation to emerging standards.
Additionally, our support of The Climate Pledge reinforces our dedication to achieving net-zero emissions. We view this strategic alignment as a powerful framework that complements our existing reporting, allowing us to continue building a resilient, forward-looking sustainability program without relying solely on the SBTi. Through this approach, Akamai remains steadfast in our pursuit of impactful emissions reductions that are both measurable and aligned with global climate goals.
Please refer to the Reports and Disclosure page of our Sustainability microsite, and our ESG page for details on our transparency and process.
Learn more about our program on our ESG page; details regarding our corporate governance can be found on our Corporate Governance page.
Akamai works with our recycling partners to provide critical lifecycle management services (LMS) for our global operations. The LMS process offers opportunities to reuse and redeploy hardware assets that are still useful, and properly decommission and recycle those that are at the end of their useful life.
Implementing LMS across our global platform continues to help us extend the useful life of our hardware assets and has contributed to increased efficiencies across our operational footprint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Contact Akamai Sustainability
Working in partnership, we can create a more sustainable future. To contact our team, please indicate your sustainability-focused interest or request in the comment box.
We can help you to:
- Get engaged with our sales team to learn more about Akamai’s sustainability program
- Set up a meeting with the sustainability and/or ESG team
- Learn more about the Akamai Carbon Calculator
- Find out more about our best practices, procedures, and long-term goals
- Get connected and engaged with our industry partners
Thanks for your request! An Akamai expert will reach out soon.