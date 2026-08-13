Seconds count in the online ad world. An ad insertion delay of even a few costs advertisers clicks. No clicks, no revenue.



Mansoor knew these delays would get longer as Vizury expanded. His content was physically far from the edge, so latency would increase as more countries came online. Expansion would also mean serving ads on a wider range of devices across a variety of network strengths.



At the time, Mansoor’s infrastructure served ads from a centralized data center. Adding capacity here would mean buying more bandwidth and new hardware, plus the months-long wait to go live. This option was not an option.



Mansoor needed a different approach. And he knew he couldn’t do it alone.



In choosing Akamai, Mansoor could take instant advantage of its 2,000+ servers around the globe.