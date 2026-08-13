An extensive vendor evaluation led Mansoor to select Akamai’s Web Performance Solution. A deciding factor was that in choosing Akamai, Mansoor could take instant advantage of its 2,000+ servers located around the globe. With more than 40 countries coming onto the Vizury platform, Akamai’s advanced security capabilities also put Mansoor’s mind at ease.
Using the Cloud to Scale with Economy
Rock Solid Results
- 100% uptime for its ad-serving platform
- Reduced latency by offloading 95% of Internet traffic at the origin
Rather than expanding on Vizury’s centralized data store, Mansoor worked with Akamai to adopt a distributed, cloud-based architecture. Almost overnight, Mansoor saw 95% of his ads move from the data center in Bangalore to the Akamai network. Suddenly, ads were closer to the end user and appearing without delay, ensuring that optimal user experience.
The Confidence to Keep Pace... and Win
Today, Mansoor is excited about Vizury’s expansion and his contribution to its success. He knows he can keep pace with each new market, adding capacity immediately to reduce latency and improve consistency as demand ebbs and flows. What’s more, Mansoor can do this without extra capital or diverting internal resources. With the backing of a 100% availability SLA, regardless of region or device, Mansoor can keep his promises to customers with confidence.
With Mansoor and Akamai now on- board, Vizury can focus on providing the best ad delivery to its customers. That puts them in a better position to win.
Infrastructure at the Brink
Mansoor Alicherry had pushed his infrastructure to the brink. As VP of Engineering for online ad platform Vizury, Mansoor’s task was to serve ads quickly to ensure a great online user experience. At the same time, Vizury’s looming expansion plans to 40-plus countries demanded Mansoor expand his infrastructure to match.
No Clicks, No Revenue
Seconds count in the online ad world. An ad insertion delay of even a few costs advertisers clicks. No clicks, no revenue.
Mansoor knew these delays would get longer as Vizury expanded. His content was physically far from the edge, so latency would increase as more countries came online. Expansion would also mean serving ads on a wider range of devices across a variety of network strengths.
At the time, Mansoor’s infrastructure served ads from a centralized data center. Adding capacity here would mean buying more bandwidth and new hardware, plus the months-long wait to go live. This option was not an option.
Mansoor needed a different approach. And he knew he couldn’t do it alone.
In choosing Akamai, Mansoor could take instant advantage of its 2,000+ servers around the globe.
About Vizury
Vizury is a leading digital CRM company headquartered in Bangalore, India. They help marketers optimize their marketing spends through their targeting platform by letting them have 1:1 conversations with their buyers. They are backed by leading VC firms from India, Singapore, and the Silicon Valley and work with leading marketers in the e-commerce, travel & leisure, banking, stock trading, financial services, dating, and automotive space amongst others.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.