© 2026 Akamai Technologies
GREE creates several real-time multiplayer games that require the ability to deliver large quantities of assets rapidly to ensure they are providing a fast, consistent user experience for their players to ensure customer satisfaction. As their games became more complex and asset sizes continued to grow, GREE noticed service issues and turned to Akamai for assistance. Akamai’s ability to distribute massive assets at the edge globally enabled GREE to deliver exceptional game experiences for their users.
About GREE
GREE was founded in 2004 with the corporate mission of “making the world a better place through the power of the Internet.” Since releasing the world’s first mobile social game “Fishing Star” in 2007, they focus on four businesses: games, advertising, media, and live entertainment. The company aims to create services that enrich us every day — making tomorrow better than today.