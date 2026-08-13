Sport Network is accelerating its shift to digital by diversifying content to attract new audiences while seeking a sustainable balance between page views and ad revenue. One of its biggest challenges? Converting visitors into paying subscribers with value-added services that enhance loyalty and engagement.

At the same time, traffic patterns have changed dramatically. Rather than arriving via direct channels, more than 10 million unique visitors are now coming monthly from sources including Google Discover and social media feeds. To stay relevant in this algorithm-driven ecosystem, Sport Network must ensure fast page loads, engaging content, and rock-solid infrastructure.

But that’s not all. The company’s well-established digital brands generate vast amounts of traffic — and with it, data. This data must be collected in line with privacy regulations and made easily accessible to nontechnical stakeholders who rely on it daily to make editorial and business decisions.

The bottom line: Sport Network needed speed, insight, and protection — all at scale.