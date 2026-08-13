Popken Fashion Group

Over his 17 years at Popken, Henning Rogge has spearheaded the evolution of the company’s digital strategy. As the Head of Online Shop Development & Project Management, he oversees the development and operation of Popken’s expansive online presence. While the retailer’s brick-and-mortar sales remain steady, its online business continues to thrive, extending the company’s reach through marketplaces and country-specific ecommerce sites. “With a strategy to be the leading global retailer in plus-size fashion, our online shop is our most important channel,” Rogge explained.

So shoppers around the world can easily access and purchase the best plus-size brands, Rogge’s lean development team focuses on creating exceptional shopping experiences by leveraging Akamai’s expertise and innovative solutions. “This best-of-breed strategy allows us to deliver seamless, secure, high-performing experiences to customers worldwide via our biggest revenue-generating channel,” he continued.