Chen noted that KKBOX Group, which focuses on entertainment media and streaming technology services, hopes that it can take advantage of the flexibility and block malicious behavior immediately. The company does not want to take excessive control measures that will inhibit the creativity of colleagues, which is why KKLab recommends adopting the Zero Trust model. The solution must be easy to deploy and maintain while affecting the user’s workflow as little as possible. Based on these requirements, the company decided to work with the solutions from Akamai.



“Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is mainly responsible for filtering and analyzing connections from the intranet and accurately determining whether the destination has a malicious IP address or domain. The key lies in the big data database.” He added that Akamai has a high market share. The first reason why KKLab chose Akamai is the solution’s foundation built around CDN and anti-DDoS services, from which a large amount of malicious behavior data is collected. These powerful resources serve as a vital cornerstone to support the effective operation of Secure Internet Access Enterprise.

Second, the deployment requirements are different when looking at similar solutions to Secure Internet Access Enterprise on the market. Some require the installation of an agent on each endpoint device, and some require the installation of a connector on the corporate backbone network. Akamai supports simultaneous connections. The Akamai Connector is a lightweight virtual machine (VM) image, and only a few network settings need to be adjusted. In 2018, KKLab completed the proof of concept in just 30 minutes. It confirmed that with the rich intelligence database, Secure Internet Access Enterprise with the Akamai Connector could meet its needs, and the company decided to work with Akamai.

In addition to filtering internal and external connections, KKLab introduced Enterprise Application Access in 2020 to control the behavior of employees accessing intranet resources from any location. It deployed the connector using the Docker image. So far, KKLab has connected more than 100 internal application systems through Enterprise Application Access. While many partners used more complicated VPN channels to connect to the intranet system, now they can use the Enterprise Application Access model, which saves them from taking more IT maintenance risks and saves colleagues the extra maintenance burden.

Since deploying Akamai, KKLab has grown to become something more than just a customer. KKLab has deep experience in corporate customer service, and it provided many suggestions and use cases that are helpful to customers, such as adding deeper information in reporting. For example, in addition to knowing the statistics of events such as Trojan horses or phishing during a certain period, KKLab wanted to know who and what device triggered these events. It also suggested adding data visualizations, such as pie charts, bar graphs, and line graphs, in addition to text and numbers on reports. Akamai quickly responded to these suggestions, adjusting its reports and providing greater benefits to global users.

Nowadays, under the protection of Akamai’s Zero Trust solution, KKBOX Group automatically blocks a daily average of about 100 emails that are trying to connect users to sites with malicious advertisements, malicious programs, or phishing behaviors. KKLab can easily understand any suspicious connection behavior and prevent issues before they cause harm. The company can then review issues in the architecture or user behavior and make improvements, promoting continuous improvement of information security at KKBOX Group. Looking to the future, KKLab plans to establish a model for the Zero Trust journey experience and provide it as a service to companies outside the group, so that a variety of companies can benefit from it.

Original article published by iThome, Dec 7, 2020, https://www.ithome.com.tw/pr/141499