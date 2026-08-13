In today’s fast-paced digital environment, students expect always-on connectivity — and their parents invest heavily in education, so reliable network infrastructure is as essential as classroom resources. Plus, admissions, fundraising, and live-streamed commencement events depend on reliable DNS services. But as the school transitioned to a cloud-first strategy, the costs of maintaining reliability skyrocketed.

Adding to the challenge, DNS — the backbone of internet connectivity — was becoming a growing concern. Although the university hadn’t faced any major outages, rising cyberthreats, politically motivated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and the risk of downtime loomed large.

"DNS is inherently vulnerable, and we needed a solution that could protect us without breaking the bank," explained the Assistant Director of Network Services.