After a rigorous evaluation, the company selected Akamai Guardicore Segmentation for its:

Granular visibility into east-west traffic

Rapid deployment capability across diverse IT environments

Powerful microsegmentation to stop lateral movement

To ensure airtight protection, Akamai worked with the company to implement both baseline and “rapid response” policies targeting commonly abused protocols. These rapid response policies, which are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, provide instant protection the moment an attack is detected.

Within two weeks, Akamai’s agent-based microsegmentation solution was deployed in alert-only mode across all 300,000 workloads and endpoints across the globe. Eight days later, 100% were in enforcement mode, actively blocking threats.