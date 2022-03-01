TCP Middlebox Reflection: Coming to a DDoS Near You

Executive summary

Over the past week, Akamai Security Researchers have detected and analyzed a series of TCP reflection attacks, peaking at 11 Gbps at 1.5 Mpps, that were leveled against Akamai customers.

The attack, amplified with a technique called TCP Middlebox Reflection, abuses vulnerable firewalls and content filtering systems to reflect and amplify TCP traffic to a victim machine, creating a powerful DDoS attack.

Middleboxes range from nation-state censors, such as the Great Firewall of China, to corporate enterprise content filtering systems, and can be found globally.

The novel technique was presented in theory last August by researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of Colorado; however, this is the first we’re seeing it live and in the wild.

This type of attack dangerously lowers the bar for DDoS attacks, as the attacker needs as little as 1/75th (in some cases) the amount of bandwidth from a volumetric standpoint.

Some middlebox implementations allow attackers to add SYN, ACK, or PSH+ACK flooding to the attack, on top of the volumetric TCP attack.

Attacks have been observed against organizations in the banking, travel, gaming, media, and web-hosting industries.

Although the current attack traffic is relatively small, we expect to see this type of attack to grow in the future, due to the significant amplification it offers an attacker.

Introduction

In recent weeks, Akamai researchers began observing multiple distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack campaigns against Akamai customers that had included SYN flooding and high volumes of traffic: up to 11 Gbps at 1.5 million packets per second (Mpps). Upon examining the TCP packets used in the attack, we realized that they are leveraging a new technique known as TCP Middlebox Reflection.



TCP Middlebox Reflection was first disclosed as a new DDoS attack vector in August 2021 in a paper authored by researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of Colorado Boulder. “Weaponizing Middleboxes for TCP Reflected Amplification” illustrated how devices like firewalls and content filtering systems can be leveraged in reflective TCP attacks. Middlebox DDoS amplification is an entirely new type of TCP reflection/amplification attack that is a risk to the internet.

This is the first time we’ve observed this technique in the wild. In this blog, we’ll discuss the attack vector, explain how it works, show examples from the attacks we’ve encountered, and share information on the threat it poses to a network, as well as mitigation techniques that may aid defenders during attacks.

TCP Middlebox Reflection — a new DDoS attack vector

A middlebox is an in-network device that sits on the path between two communicating end-hosts and can monitor, filter, or transform packet streams in-flight. Unlike traditional network devices like routers and switches, middleboxes operate not only on packets’ headers but also on their payloads using Deep Packet Inspection (DPI).

— “Weaponizing Middleboxes for TCP Reflected Amplification”

As mentioned, TCP Middlebox Reflection is first disclosed in the paper “Weaponizing Middleboxes for TCP Reflected Amplification.” In it, the authors attempt to demonstrate the viability, and effectiveness, of TCP-based amplification, compared with well-known UDP- based techniques. By taking advantage of TCP noncompliance in network middleboxes, the team was able to create highly effective TCP-based reflective amplification attacks.

The research authors discovered that some of these middlebox systems don’t take TCP stream states into account when attempting to enforce content filtering policies. These boxes can be made to respond to out-of-state TCP packets. These responses often include content in their responses meant to “hijack” client browsers in an attempt to prevent users from getting to the blocked content. This broken TCP implementation can in turn be abused to reflect TCP traffic, including data streams, to DDoS victims by attackers.

The research authors note that there are hundreds of thousands of middlebox systems vulnerable to this TCP reflection abuse around the globe. In their testing they discovered amplification rates that surpass popular and often abused UDP reflection vectors. Some of the vulnerable systems found in the wild offer an amplification rate greater than some of the hardest-hitting UDP vectors, such as NTP, RIPv1, and even the now infamous memcached.

The attack: abusing TCP non-compliance in middleboxes

Attackers can craft various TCP packet sequences that contain HTTP request headers; in these HTTP headers, a domain name for a blocked site is used as the host header. When these packets are received by the middlebox that is configured to not allow access to the site, the middlebox responds, typically with HTTP headers and in some cases entire HTML pages. These responses provide attackers with a reflection opportunity, and in some cases a significant amplification factor.

To abuse these boxes for distributed reflective denial of service (DRDoS) attacks, an attacker spoofs source IPs of the intended victim, resulting in response traffic directed at the victim from the middleboxes. Middlebox systems that have been configured in this way can be found on networks all around the internet as they’re commonly used by nation-states to enforce censorship laws or by corporate enterprise content filtering policies.