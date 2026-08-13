BurdaForward chose Akamai to make sure its infrastructure can handle the volume with unfailing speed and stability. Akamai products have helped the company grow smoothly over the past several years, even under unpredictable circumstances.

“During COVID-19, more people were at home surfing the internet, and our traffic massively increased,” says Binder. “With Akamai, we easily scaled to accommodate the extra traffic without an impact on our systems, and without having to make any adjustments. In fact, we almost didn’t notice the increase at first.”

For readers flocking to FOCUS Online, CHIP.de, and other sites, reliably fast response times and positive experiences keep them coming back for more. Using Akamai Dynamic Site Delivery, BurdaForward can cache much of its content on the Akamai content delivery network (CDN) — with a 94% cache hit ratio on FOCUS Online’s main page. That offloads traffic from the origin servers, allowing Binder to keep the infrastructure small and rein in costs. No longer scrambling to accommodate traffic spikes, his team can focus on optimizing the performance of uncached content and streamlining software releases as the operations and development teams move toward infrastructure as code.

In addition, Akamai Adaptive Media Player has helped BurdaForward keep up with rising demand for video, including a growing amount of paid video ads. Seeing the trend as an opportunity to further engage readers, the company has adopted Akamai Image & Video Manager for even greater delivery speed and quality.

“Video is one of the rising content stars on our websites. During the pandemic, video consumption increased significantly as people viewed our explainer videos on the science of COVID-19,” says Binder. “With Akamai Image & Video Manager, we’ve been able to deliver more videos at greater speed and optimize the content for every device and format.”

BurdaForward also selected Akamai Global Traffic Management for load balancing among its data centers, preventing a single point of failure to keep websites up and running. Plus, the company chose Akamai Edge DNS and its Zone Apex Mapping feature to ensure secure access to thousands of subdomains across its brands — FOCUS Online, CHIP.de, NetMoms, Finanzen100, The Weather Channel, BestCheck, cardscout, and EFahrer.com. With millions of visitors every day, the impact on BurdaForward brands is immense.