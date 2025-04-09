©2025 Akamai Technologies
Capitalizing on traffic peaks
adidas operates a high-traffic global ecommerce platform that sells thousands of products daily. With seasonal promotions, exclusive releases, and hype-driven product drops, this industry leader sees massive traffic surges during events like Cyber Week, Black Friday, and limited-edition launches. But as product demand skyrocketed, so did bot challenges. adidas protected itself from increasingly sophisticated bot threats by leveraging Akamai's next-generation solutions.
The challenge: A growing bot epidemic in ecommerce
As adidas scaled, so did the sophistication and volume of automated bot attacks. These threats weren’t just a nuisance — they were eroding profits, damaging customer trust, and placing serious strain on infrastructure. adidas faced an expanding range of bot threats, including:
- Scalping bots that rapidly snatched up high-demand products, preventing real customers from making purchases and fueling third-party reselling
- Account takeover (ATO) bots that launched credential stuffing attacks that compromised customer accounts, enabling fraud and unauthorized purchases
- Scraping bots that extracted real-time product listings, pricing, and inventory data, giving competitors and unauthorized resellers an unfair edge
- Checkout abuse bots that exploited discount codes, manipulated promotions, and gamed order systems, leading to distorted analytics and financial loss
In addition, bot traffic spikes frequently overwhelmed back-end infrastructure, causing slowdowns or even downtime during critical sales windows. Support teams were inundated with complaints, and customers’ frustration mounted.
What made mitigation even more complex? Bot operators constantly adapt. Static rules became obsolete quickly, and overly strict controls risked blocking legitimate users. adidas needed a dynamic solution — one that could strike the right balance between protection and performance.
"We weren’t just dealing with bots — we were dealing with an entire ecosystem built to exploit our platform. We needed a layered defense that could evolve as fast as the attackers,” explained the Senior Director of Platform Engineering for adidas.
The solution: A multilayered, adaptive defense with Akamai
adidas, already a longtime Akamai customer, partnered with Akamai to roll out a three-tiered bot mitigation strategy that integrated seamlessly with internal tools and processes.
adidas implemented Akamai Bot Manager as its frontline defense against malicious automation. By detecting, classifying, and challenging bot traffic in real time, Bot Manager delays or blocks harmful bots while preserving access for real customers. With Bot Manager, adidas was able to prevent scalping during high-demand product drops and to block automated abuse of promotions and discount codes. Plus, the company used bot traffic insights to enhance its internal fraud and analytics systems.
To combat the rise in ATO attacks, adidas deployed Akamai Account Protector, which leverages behavioral analysis to detect and stop fraudulent login attempts before damage occurs. This helped adidas reduce compromised accounts, fraudulent transactions, and customer support overhead tied to account recovery.
With competitors and unauthorized resellers scraping product data, Akamai Content Protector became an essential part of adidas’s bot mitigation stack. This solution blocks advanced scraping bots without disrupting legitimate users, keeping sensitive content secure while reducing back-end load.
“Before Content Protector, scrapers were draining our resources and harming our competitive edge. Now, we’ve significantly cut down on data theft without affecting real buyers,” said the Platform Engineer for adidas.
The result: A secure and fair ecommerce experience for real buyers
Since implementing the Akamai bot-mitigation suite, adidas has achieved major gains across their customer experience, operational efficiency, and security posture.
With scalping bots blocked, genuine customers now have a better chance of scoring high-demand items. This has translated into fewer complaints about unfair sales, fewer refund requests and chargebacks, and higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Bot Manager and Content Protector have significantly reduced infrastructure strain during major events by blocking malicious bots before they consume bandwidth, so adidas was able to reduce the number of servers needed to support its platform. Site uptime remains high, even under extreme load, and shoppers enjoy faster checkout times.
According to the Senior Director of Platform Engineering, “By eliminating bot-driven traffic, we’re not just improving security — we’re optimizing our entire ecommerce ecosystem.”
Partnering to stay ahead of evolving threats
While Akamai’s solutions have given adidas a powerful edge against bots, the success isn’t just due to technology — it’s also due to the partnership. Akamai Professional Services plays a central role in adidas’s bot strategy, collaborating closely with adidas’s internal teams to refine rulesets, prepare for peak events, and adapt quickly to platform changes — like updated login flows or new APIs. As explained by the adidas Platform Engineer, “We constantly refine our dynamic, multilayered bot mitigation approach. And Akamai Professional Services delivers immense value in helping us keep pace with evolving attacks.”
A win for security, customers, and business
adidas’s layered, adaptive approach to bot mitigation demonstrates that smart security isn’t just about defense — it’s about enabling growth. With Akamai’s support, the company has:
- Ensured fair access to products for real customers
- Reduced fraud and scraping risks across the board
- Improved platform performance while cutting costs
As bot tactics continue to evolve, adidas is confident it has the right tools — and the right partner — to stay one step ahead.
“The battle against bots is a never-ending game of chess. With Akamai and its cutting-edge tools, we’re always one step ahead. As a result, we’re confident we can continue to deliver secure, fast, and reliable digital experiences for our customers,” concluded the Senior Director of Platform Engineering
About adidas
adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit adidas-Group.com.
