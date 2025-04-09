As adidas scaled, so did the sophistication and volume of automated bot attacks. These threats weren’t just a nuisance — they were eroding profits, damaging customer trust, and placing serious strain on infrastructure. adidas faced an expanding range of bot threats, including:

Scalping bots that rapidly snatched up high-demand products, preventing real customers from making purchases and fueling third-party reselling

Account takeover (ATO) bots that launched credential stuffing attacks that compromised customer accounts, enabling fraud and unauthorized purchases

Scraping bots that extracted real-time product listings, pricing, and inventory data, giving competitors and unauthorized resellers an unfair edge

Checkout abuse bots that exploited discount codes, manipulated promotions, and gamed order systems, leading to distorted analytics and financial loss

In addition, bot traffic spikes frequently overwhelmed back-end infrastructure, causing slowdowns or even downtime during critical sales windows. Support teams were inundated with complaints, and customers’ frustration mounted.

What made mitigation even more complex? Bot operators constantly adapt. Static rules became obsolete quickly, and overly strict controls risked blocking legitimate users. adidas needed a dynamic solution — one that could strike the right balance between protection and performance.

"We weren’t just dealing with bots — we were dealing with an entire ecosystem built to exploit our platform. We needed a layered defense that could evolve as fast as the attackers,” explained the Senior Director of Platform Engineering for adidas.