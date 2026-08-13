Under its “Gate 2 Adventure” communication platform, G2A.COM is on a mission to continue providing the world’s most trusted and comprehensive digital entertainment marketplace. Since its founding, the company has continually transformed to further its reach and connect thousands of verified sellers with millions of users in more than 180 countries. As G2A.COM grew, it encountered new circumstances, particularly when it came to delivering fast, reliable content to users around the globe.

"During our rapid expansion, we were entering new markets, with the United States being one of the most important for us. Since our data centers are decentralized, we needed a way to ensure even faster access for users everywhere, without compromising reliability and performance," said Konrad Rudy, Head of Technology at G2A.COM.

To address this need and optimize its infrastructure, the company called upon Akamai’s global network of edge servers. These servers allowed G2A.COM to quickly deliver its content to users worldwide, no matter where they are located.