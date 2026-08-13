Dailyhunt is on a mission to be the platform that empowers a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialize with content that informs, enriches, and entertains. To ensure a best-in-class customer experience, Dailyhunt invests in its tech stack. And that includes partnering with Akamai. Leveraging solutions from across Akamai’s portfolio — including Media Delivery, Web Performance and Security solutions — helps Dailyhunt deliver on their mission each and every day.
About Dailyhunt
Dailyhunt was founded by Virendra Gupta, an IIT Bombay alumnus, in 2007. A pioneer in recognizing the growing importance of consumer-facing internet business, Virendra helmed the pivoting of the organization from a VAS ecosystem to the content and entertainment domain. Today, Dailyhunt is India’s #1 local language content application, offering digital content every day in 14 languages. We are headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and teams across multiple towns and cities in India.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.