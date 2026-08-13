Dilyan Atanasov faced a significant challenge. As the e-Catalog Product Owner for Inter Cars, he was tasked with modernizing the company’s online ordering process. According to Atanasov, it was essential to create a state-of-the-art, universal digital commerce platform to handle the complex order process across countries and a skyrocketing volume of customer orders.



Since its founding in 1990 as a family-owned business, Inter Cars has grown to be the largest importer and distributor of spare parts for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Central and Eastern Europe. Distributing goods from about 500 suppliers to approximately 21,000 registered customers in more than 100,000 repair shops, Inter Cars recorded revenues of nearly PLN 7 billion (almost US$2 billion) in 2017. Foreign expansion has been key to the company’s growth: 40% of its sales come from within the 17 international markets in which Inter Cars specifically operates and from many other countries worldwide. Updating the company’s digital commerce platform was critical to continuing that growth trajectory.