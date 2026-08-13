In moving toward a modern and unified digital experience, LIXIL ran into a few issues. Notably, their legacy IT infrastructure had become even more complex due to acquisitions. Maintaining this equipment resulted in increased costs and workloads. Furthermore, LIXIL’s global presence created a diversity of security policies and therefore governance concerns.

“There were many challenges, including having different user identities for each system, legacy authentication methods, and non-seamless remote user experience via a VPN. If you don’t solve these challenges, digital transformation cannot come to fruition. To try to solve them, we made the Zero Trust security model the central pillar of our approach,” explains Taku Yasui, Corporate Director and Director of Information Security.

A Zero Trust model solves for the security problems, complexity, and cost created by disparate systems. It enables digital transformation by shifting to identity-aware defenses instead of relying on legacy systems to secure the network perimeter.

“Many of the SaaS applications we use are accessible from outside the company, which significantly increases the number of connecting locations we need to manage and secure. Some locations will have weaker security due to less oversight. It’s quite difficult to increase security levels when all locations are connected to a single trusted network. And with our work style reform, the number of different devices being used to access these resources is increasing. Unifying everything in one location is impossible. That’s why we believe the Zero Trust model, which doesn’t assume the network itself is trustworthy, would better protect endpoints on both the server side and the client side,” reveals Iwasaki.