How Can We Satisfy the Cloud Needs of SaaS?

Warren Parti is a 14-year Akamai veteran and Sales Leader with more than 26 years of software sales experience supporting and overseeing the software vertical. Warren has helped many of the world's most prominent software and high-tech companies enable and secure their online presence and has helped them to transition from traditional, in-house data centers to hosted and cloud-based offerings.

Before Akamai, Warren was with Oracle Corporation for 12 years. He was part of the industry evolution from mainframe to client-server to cloud-based SaaS/PaaS/IaaS and from perpetual to recurring subscription licensing models.

Warren holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and has recently graduated from Akamai's Leadership Academy (2022) and World-Class Coach Academy (2023). In addition, Warren is trained in multiple sales methodologies (SPIN, Value Selling, Solution Selling, MEDDIC).

Outside of work, Warren is an avid tennis and pickleball player. He is also a proud father of two teenagers, is involved in their local schools as an assistant tennis coach, and is very active in his community.