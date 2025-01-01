X
Zero Trust Security

Ensure comprehensive coverage, deep visibility, and precise control with Zero Trust security.

Why Zero Trust security?

Eliminate reliance on firewalls and VPNs with Akamai’s Zero Trust solutions. Secure your entire IT environment — on-prem, cloud, legacy apps, SaaS, and remote or on-site employees. Gain deep visibility and expert threat detection to stop attacks and prevent lateral movement.

A Blueprint for Building a Zero Trust Architecture

A Blueprint for Building a Zero Trust Architecture

Get in-depth guidance on scoping, configuring, deploying, and managing your Zero Trust framework.

Industry Leading Zero Trust Security Solutions

Forrester Wave Leader Microsegmentation Solutions1

KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Leader for ZTNA

Gartner Logo

Mapping your Zero Trust journey

Companies are reporting failures with their Zero Trust projects. Make yours a success with a Gartner® strategic roadmap.

Forrester study finds 152% ROI with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

A microsegmentation investment can get payback in less than six months, a TEI study by Forrester Consulting shows.

Protect yourself with our comprehensive Akamai Guardicore Platform for Zero Trust

The Akamai Guardicore Platform has integrated capabilities to tackle the threat of ransomware, including AI-powered microsegmentation, ZTNA, MFA, a DNS firewall, and managed threat hunting.

Akamai Guardicore Platform for Zero Trust Diagram

Zero Trust Product Portfolio

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.
Enterprise Application Access

Enterprise application access adapts to sudden workforce changes, letting you make smart access decisions and scale remote access, minus the slow and chunky VPN...
Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.
Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.
Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.
Resources

Roadmap to a World-Class Security Posture

Get a customized transformation plan with Zero Trust, and understand the five pillars and three capabilities for effective security.

4 Reasons Your Business Needs to Implement a Zero Trust Architecture

Learn the scenarios where implementing Zero Trust can deliver real-world business benefits: remote work, ransomware protection, cloud migration, and compliance.

1The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester’s call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgement at the time and are subject to change.