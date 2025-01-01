Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM)

Access management ensures that authenticated users can only access resources they’re authorized to use:
- Role-based access control (RBAC): Define and enforce access policies based on user roles and responsibilities
- Attribute-based access control (ABAC): Enable dynamic access decisions using real-time attributes and environmental context
- Privileged access management: Secure and monitor high-risk administrative access with additional controls
- Zero Trust Network Access: Continuously verify trust for every access request regardless of location or previous authentication
Akamai’s access management capabilities provide granular control over application and API access with real-time policy enforcement and comprehensive audit trails.