Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM)

Right access. Right time. Right reason.

Identity is the new attack surface

As environments become more distributed, controlling access gets harder. Every user, app, and device is a potential breach point. ICAM provides the foundation for Zero Trust, establishing trust through continuous identity and access verification — not by assuming trust based on network location.

Secure access is only the start

Managing identity and access across distributed environments isn’t optional — it’s mission-critical. But ICAM shouldn’t stop at compliance. It’s a chance to turn identity into a competitive edge — boosting efficiency, improving user experience, and strengthening security.

Address ICAM challenges with four core pillars

Akamai’s ICAM solutions deliver secure, scalable access for users, apps, and devices — protecting digital assets across your environment.

Identity management

Identity management

Establish and maintain trusted digital identities

Modern identity management requires more than just user provisioning. Organizations need comprehensive lifecycle management that covers:

  • Identity proofing: Verify that users are who they claim to be through multi-factor
    authentication and risk-based verification
  • Attribute management: Maintain accurate, up-to-date identity attributes across all systems and applications
  • Identity governance: Implement automated provisioning and de-provisioning workflows with proper approval processes
  • Federation: Enable secure identity sharing across organizational boundaries while maintaining control

Akamai’s identity services provide enterprise-grade identity management with seamless integration across cloud and on-premises environments, delivering consistent identity enforcement regardless of where users and applications reside.

Credential management

Credential management

Secure authentication across all access points

Credential management forms the foundation of secure access by binding trusted authenticators to verified identities:

  • Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Deploy adaptive authentication that adjusts security requirements based on risk context
  • Certificate management: Automate PKI certificate lifecycle management for devices, applications, and users
  • Passwordless authentication: Reduce password-related risks with biometric, hardware token, and certificate-based authentication
  • Credential lifecycle: Implement automated credential rotation, renewal, and revocation processes

With Akamai’s credential management solutions, organizations can deploy strong authentication across web applications, APIs, and infrastructure while maintaining user experience and operational efficiency.

 

Access management

Access management

Control and monitor resource access in real time

Access management ensures that authenticated users can only access resources they’re authorized to use:

  • Role-based access control (RBAC): Define and enforce access policies based on user roles and responsibilities
  • Attribute-based access control (ABAC): Enable dynamic access decisions using real-time attributes and environmental context
  • Privileged access management: Secure and monitor high-risk administrative access with additional controls
  • Zero Trust Network Access: Continuously verify trust for every access request regardless of location or previous authentication

Akamai’s access management capabilities provide granular control over application and API access with real-time policy enforcement and comprehensive audit trails.

Access accountability

Access accountability

Maintain visibility and compliance through comprehensive monitoring

Access accountability ensures organizations can demonstrate compliance and detect security incidents:

  • Audit logging: Capture comprehensive access logs across all systems and applications
  • Identity analytics: Use behavioral analytics to detect anomalous access patterns and potential threats
  • Access reviews: Implement periodic reviews of user entitlements and access rights
  • Compliance reporting: Generate reports for regulatory requirements and internal governance

Akamai’s monitoring and analytics solutions provide real-time visibility into access patterns with advanced threat detection and automated compliance reporting.

Learn how our solutions help secure identities and ensure access control

Web application and API protection

Protect applications while providing seamless user experiences through integrated identity and access controls.

API security and access management

Secure API endpoints with comprehensive authentication, authorization, and rate limiting capabilities.

Zero Trust Network Access

Enable secure remote access to applications and resources without traditional VPN limitations.

Microsegmentation

Discover, assess posture, and set policy for devices and systems communicating across your network.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

An effective ICAM strategy includes four core components: identity management (creating and maintaining digital identities), credential management (issuing and validating authenticators), access management (controlling resource access), and access accountability (monitoring and auditing access activities). These components work together to ensure that only authorized users can access protected resources while maintaining comprehensive audit trails for compliance and security monitoring.

ICAM provides the foundational identity and access controls required for Zero Trust by continuously verifying trust for every access request. Rather than assuming trust based on network location, ICAM authenticates users, validates devices, and enforces access policies based on real-time risk assessment. This approach ensures that trust is never implicit and must be earned for each transaction.

Organizations should implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) that combines something you know (password), something you have (mobile device or hardware token), and something you are (biometric). For high-security environments, organizations should consider passwordless authentication using hardware security keys, certificates, or biometric authentication to eliminate password-related vulnerabilities.

Identity federation allows organizations to establish trust relationships with external partners without requiring duplicate identity management. This involves implementing standards-based protocols like SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect to securely share identity information. Organizations should establish clear trust frameworks, attribute mapping, and access policies to ensure secure collaboration while maintaining control over their resources.

ICAM helps organizations meet various regulatory requirements including FISMA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOX, and GDPR by providing comprehensive identity verification, access controls, and audit trails. The framework ensures that organizations can demonstrate who accessed what resources and when, supporting compliance reporting and regulatory audits.

ICAM risk assessment should evaluate identity-related threats including credential compromise, insider threats, privilege escalation, and unauthorized access. Organizations should assess the strength of their authentication methods, the effectiveness of their access controls, and the comprehensiveness of their monitoring capabilities. Regular assessments help identify vulnerabilities and guide investment in appropriate security controls.

Ready to get started or have questions?

Contact a sales consultant to learn more.

