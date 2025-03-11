X
Secure Your Apps and APIs

Build trust and drive growth with end-to-end protection

Application and API Security

Secure your applications and APIs to build trust and drive growth

Application and API protection needs a new approach

With web application and API attacks increasing 49%, securing your apps and APIs has never been more important. 

A strong, multilayered defense helps businesses stay ahead of evolving threats. By integrating Akamai API Security with App & API Protector, organizations can strengthen their security posture and confidently protect their digital assets.

End-to-end protection for your apps and APIs at scale 

Discover APIs everywhere

Create a comprehensive inventory of APIs across your environments to better understand your attack surface.

Identify and protect vulnerable APIs

Gain deep insights into your app and API usage and threats to fix misconfigurations and seamlessly block attacks. 

Automate API security testing

Integrate security at every step to prevent vulnerabilities and deliver secure apps and APIs faster.

Industry-leading API security and WAAP

Forrester names Akamai a WAF Leader

Akamai receives above-average customer feedback and gets the highest score possible in vision, roadmap, and pricing flexibility and transparency criteria.

Akamai named a Leader in WAAP

See why IDC named Akamai a Leader and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the vendors in the market.

Akamai outperforms other WAAPs: See the data

SecureIQLab tested leading cloud WAAP solutions against more than 1,360 threats. Akamai came away a winner when compared to AWS, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.

Akamai SOTI: State of Apps and API Security 2025

State of Apps and API Security 2025: How AI Is Shifting the Digital Terrain

AI is introducing new vulnerabilities to businesses and new tools for attackers as threats grow, new Akamai research finds.

What’s the impact of an API Security incident?

More than 1,200 security pros reveal how API incidents impact their bottom line, reputation, and teams’ stress levels.

Better together to protect against common vulnerabilities

App & API Protector and Akamai API Security now tackle evolving API attacks, covering the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks.

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

Additional products that secure your applications

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

Firewall for AI

Protect AI-driven apps with adaptive, multicloud-ready security for LLMs.

Resources

Ultimate WAF Evaluation Checklist

Evaluate WAF and WAAP providers, ensuring the solution meets your security, performance, financial, and operational needs.

The OWASP Top 10: How Akamai Helps Protect Against Common Vulnerabilities

See how Akamai can help detect and protect against attacks that attempt to exploit these serious vulnerabilities.

