At Akamai, we believe that the Internet represents boundless opportunity; it can bring the world closer together and facilitate greater understanding among people across the globe. We are proud to be a part of the essential fabric of making the Internet work better for people around the world. We also believe that respect for human rights is fundamental to unlocking the potential of the Internet and an essential value for the communities in which we operate. At Akamai, we are committed to ensuring that our employees; the people who work for our contractors, customers and suppliers; and individuals in the communities affected by our activities are treated with dignity and respect.



Akamai Human Rights Policy