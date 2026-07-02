At Akamai, we believe that the Internet represents boundless opportunity; it can bring the world closer together and facilitate greater understanding among people across the globe. We are proud to be a part of the essential fabric of making the Internet work better for people around the world. We also believe that respect for human rights is fundamental to unlocking the potential of the Internet and an essential value for the communities in which we operate. At Akamai, we are committed to ensuring that our employees; the people who work for our contractors, customers and suppliers; and individuals in the communities affected by our activities are treated with dignity and respect.
Akamai Human Rights Policy
Akamai values and respects individual and cultural differences and is committed to providing an inclusive environment that is free from all forms of inappropriate behavior, including unlawful harassment and discrimination.
At Akamai, we believe that the Internet represents boundless opportunity; it can bring the world closer together and facilitate greater understanding among people across the globe. We are proud to be a part of the essential fabric of making the Internet work better for people around the world. We also believe that respect for human rights is fundamental to unlocking the potential of the Internet and an essential value for the communities in which we operate. At Akamai, we are committed to ensuring that our employees; the people who work for our contractors, customers and suppliers; and individuals in the communities affected by our activities are treated with dignity and respect.
Overview
This policy is guided by international human rights principles encompassed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labor Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the United Nations Global Compact and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. This policy applies to Akamai Technologies and the entities we own or control. Our Supplier & Partner Guiding Principles apply to our channel partners, vendors and others that work closely with us; we expect those enterprises to honor the fundamentals of this policy and those guiding principles.
Respect for Human Rights
Akamai respects human rights. We are committed to identifying, preventing, and mitigating adverse human rights impacts arising from our business activities before or if they occur through human rights due diligence and mitigation processes. We are committed to engaging with stakeholders in the communities where we operate to ensure that we are listening to, learning from and taking into account their views as we conduct our business.
Valuing Diversity
We value the diversity of the people with whom we work and the contributions they make. We are committed to equal opportunity, intolerance of discrimination and harassment and maintaining workplaces that are free from discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religious creed, national origin, gender, sex, pregnancy or parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, medical condition, physical or mental disability, genetic information, age, military or veteran status, ancestry, marital status or any other status protected by applicable law. We do not tolerate disrespectful or inappropriate behavior, unfair treatment or retaliation of any kind. Harassment is unacceptable in the workplace and in any work-related circumstance outside the workplace. These principles apply not only to our employees but also to the business partners with whom we work.
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
We respect our employees’ right to join, form, or not to join a labor union without fear of reprisal, intimidation or harassment. Where employees are represented by a legally-recognized union, works council or similar body, we are committed to establishing a constructive dialogue with their freely-chosen representatives. We are committed to bargaining in good faith with those representatives.
Safe and Healthy Workplace
We provide a safe and healthy workplace that complies with applicable safety and health laws, regulations and internal requirements. We are dedicated to maintaining a productive workplace by minimizing the risk of accidents, injury and exposure to health risks. We are committed to engaging with our employees to continually improve health and safety in our workplaces, including the identifi¬cation of hazards and remediation of health and safety issues.
Workplace Security
We are committed to maintaining a workplace that is free from violence, harassment, intimidation and other unsafe or disruptive conditions due to internal and external threats. Security safeguards for employees are provided as needed and will be maintained with respect for employee privacy and dignity.