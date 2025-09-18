©2025 Akamai Technologies
Building the Web3 future, one chain at a time
Founded in 2021, JUNEO AG is building the digital equivalent of a “website builder” for blockchain networks. Think Squarespace or GoDaddy — but instead of creating websites, someone is launching fully functioning, custom blockchains in just a few clicks. This radical simplification is helping JUNEO fulfill its bold vision: to democratize access to blockchain technology by removing the technical and financial roadblocks that have held it back. To deliver its cost-efficient, fast, highly decentralized infrastructure for all, JUNEO called upon Akamai’s cloud computing services.
Web3 innovation was stuck in the slow lane
For years, building on blockchain had been slow, expensive, and complicated. Developers often found themselves spending more time managing infrastructure than actually building apps. Less-than-ideal conditions — siloed networks, limited scalability, and costs up to thousands of dollars per month — stifled experimentation and innovation.
As JUNEO Co-Founder and CEO Luciano Mendonça Pais explained, “Many developers weren’t blocked by the blockchain itself. They were blocked by the complexity of using it.”
Plus, legacy blockchains like bitcoin were built to support just a single currency. That model doesn’t work in today’s world. “The future demands support for many blockchains, moving tokenized data and files — not just tokens — with speed and transparency,” Pais continued.
Building a multi-chain platform for permissionless innovation
JUNEO flipped the script by creating a modular, permissionless Layer-1 blockchain platform that makes it easy to launch and scale a secure blockchain network. With JUNEO, developers no longer have to ask for access: They can just build.
Unlike monolithic platforms, JUNEO’s architecture is built for a multi-chain world, where decentralized, tokenized data can flow securely across independent yet interoperable blockchains. “What we’re really building is a decentralized version of SAP ERP,” said Pais. “A platform where users can host services and files with traceable ownership, without needing a central authority,” Pais continued.
JUNEO also addresses known performance and resilience issues. "Many blockchain platforms suffer slowdowns or outages because they can’t handle large transaction loads," said JUNEO Co-Founder and Blockchain Developer Corentin Dallenogare.
JUNEO’s networks — which can work independently or together as part of what JUNEO calls “Supernets” — are designed with enterprise-grade speed and global resilience in mind. That speed means the networks move digital assets and data between them at lightning-fast speeds, with one-second transaction finality. And the resilience means no more outages.
That’s not all. JUNEO also makes all this possible for a fraction of traditional infrastructure costs.
A traditional blockchain deployment on platforms like Avalanche can cost more than US$1,000 per month. With JUNEO, the same capacity costs just US$35–$50 per month. That cost savings opens the door to mainstream adoption.
Powered by Akamai: Cloud infrastructure for Web3 scale
To deliver this next-generation blockchain experience at global scale, JUNEO needed a partner that could handle storage- and RAM-intensive Web3 operations, not just CPU-heavy tasks. That’s where Akamai came in.
“To coordinate multiple transactions simultaneously, we need fast, affordable storage and a platform that can scale on demand. Akamai’s infrastructure is designed with Web3 in mind,” said Pais.
According to Dallenogare, Akamai’s infrastructure is reliable, flexible, and globally accessible. With Akamai’s globally distributed cloud network and cloud computing services, JUNEO is able to:
- Dynamically scale compute and storage resources based on real-time traffic, optimizing both cost and performance
- Deliver low latency and high availability, even during global surges or outages
- Operate securely through a centralized dashboard, essential for JUNEO’s globally dispersed team
“The elasticity of Akamai’s cloud computing servers is incredible,” Pais added. “And the peace of mind that comes from knowing our infrastructure won’t break under pressure is priceless.”
Designed for developers, built for the future
JUNEO’s mission is bigger than just ensuring speed and reducing costs. It’s about empowering developers to innovate freely, without complexity or gatekeeping. To that end, JUNEO’s platform includes easy-to-use tools like a wallet and real-time explorers, allowing teams to deploy applications that read and display blockchain data seamlessly.
"We didn’t just want to democratize blockchain: We wanted to democratize the entire multi-chain platform," said Leonardo Pedro, who is responsible for JUNEO partnerships and integrations. "That means giving power to users, and intelligence to the network."
A new era of decentralized innovation
With Akamai as its cloud backbone, JUNEO is laying the foundation for a new era of decentralized commerce, finance, and digital services. "We believe people will soon be able to monetize products and services via blockchain, without needing a third-party payment provider," said Pais. "That’s the future we’re building."
JUNEO’s architecture is already powering a growing number of custom blockchain networks across the globe. And, soon, anyone will be able to launch their own blockchain with zero coding. “We need more ideas and experimentation. That’s how true innovation happens,” said Pedro.
With a powerful combination of visionary leadership, disruptive technology, and a rock-solid infrastructure partner in Akamai, JUNEO is reshaping what’s possible in the blockchain world — one permissionless network at a time.
About JUNEO AG
Juneo Supernet is redefining blockchain ownership and utility, enabling the seamless launch of customizable, EVM-compatible blockchains. With built-in wallets, explorers, and bridges, it simplifies Web3 deployment for everyone.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.