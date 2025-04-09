JUNEO flipped the script by creating a modular, permissionless Layer-1 blockchain platform that makes it easy to launch and scale a secure blockchain network. With JUNEO, developers no longer have to ask for access: They can just build.

Unlike monolithic platforms, JUNEO’s architecture is built for a multi-chain world, where decentralized, tokenized data can flow securely across independent yet interoperable blockchains. “What we’re really building is a decentralized version of SAP ERP,” said Pais. “A platform where users can host services and files with traceable ownership, without needing a central authority,” Pais continued.

JUNEO also addresses known performance and resilience issues. "Many blockchain platforms suffer slowdowns or outages because they can’t handle large transaction loads," said JUNEO Co-Founder and Blockchain Developer Corentin Dallenogare.

JUNEO’s networks — which can work independently or together as part of what JUNEO calls “Supernets” — are designed with enterprise-grade speed and global resilience in mind. That speed means the networks move digital assets and data between them at lightning-fast speeds, with one-second transaction finality. And the resilience means no more outages.

That’s not all. JUNEO also makes all this possible for a fraction of traditional infrastructure costs.

A traditional blockchain deployment on platforms like Avalanche can cost more than US$1,000 per month. With JUNEO, the same capacity costs just US$35–$50 per month. That cost savings opens the door to mainstream adoption.