While Akamai’s services are invisible to ETS’ business employees, they are well aware of the value. According to Manno, the business units understand that to ensure ETS’ applications perform optimally and consistently in any state, they need to be served by Akamai. “The business units understand that our site and applications are always up, performing well, and withstanding security attacks. And they know that’s due to Akamai,” he continues.

To date, ETS has offloaded about 80% of its applications to the Akamai platform, enabling it to reduce infrastructure requirements. “This makes our life easier and lowers our costs, especially as we move our applications to the AWS cloud environment. We expect even more savings by offloading application hits from AWS to Akamai as we continue with our digital transformation,” says Manno.

Akamai is also enabling ETS to confidently expand the overseas presence of its online writing tool and two new tests: TOEFL® and TOEIC®. “We deliver millions of these tests around the world via a variety of testing centers, and we cannot always be certain of the Internet connectivity in those locations. Whether it’s to enable registration for these tests or the actual taking of them, Akamai’s edge performance and route optimization make a huge difference in the performance each end user sees,” continues Manno.

ETS continues to explore how it can work with Akamai to take advantage of the Zero Trust security model, deploying Enterprise Application Access as part of its ongoing commitment to network security. “We appreciate how our long-term partnership with Akamai has enabled us to keep pace with the latest technologies and trends,” concludes Manno.