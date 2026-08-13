On 27 May 2018, Akamai and Hotstar created history by delivering the final of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 to more than 10.3 million concurrent users. This was the first time ever in the history of the internet that concurrent traffic breached the critical 10 million mark.

Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event. Launched in early 2015, it is one of India’s most downloaded apps and has attracted more than 350 million followers on the back of a highly evolved video streaming technology and high attention to quality of experience across devices and platforms. Hotstar has appropriated top spots on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store, and been named among the most popular apps of 2017 on both platforms.

Akamai has enabled Hotstar’s content delivery right from its inception in 2015. Every year since then, the partnership has set new records in video streaming. Hotstar has consistently innovated to create broadcast-quality experience in the mobile and the app environment.

“All the excitement and energy of driving new highs that I see with my team at Hotstar, I see that same energy and excitement at Akamai as well. They are really equal partners in creating a benchmark for really massive highs and new frontiers for the world at large.” - Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar