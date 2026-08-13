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Hotstar

Akamai and Hotstar create history during the final of Vivo IPL 2018 by delivering 10.3 million concurrent streams

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Location

India
https://www.hotstar.com/

Industry

Media

On 27 May 2018, Akamai and Hotstar created history by delivering the final of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 to more than 10.3 million concurrent users. This was the first time ever in the history of the internet that concurrent traffic breached the critical 10 million mark.

Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event. Launched in early 2015, it is one of India’s most downloaded apps and has attracted more than 350 million followers on the back of a highly evolved video streaming technology and high attention to quality of experience across devices and platforms. Hotstar has appropriated top spots on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store, and been named among the most popular apps of 2017 on both platforms.

Akamai has enabled Hotstar’s content delivery right from its inception in 2015. Every year since then, the partnership has set new records in video streaming. Hotstar has consistently innovated to create broadcast-quality experience in the mobile and the app environment.

“All the excitement and energy of driving new highs that I see with my team at Hotstar, I see that same energy and excitement at Akamai as well. They are really equal partners in creating a benchmark for really massive highs and new frontiers for the world at large.” - Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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