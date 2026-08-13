Akamai's Web Application Protector is an easy-to-manage, all-in-one cloud-based solution that combines a web application firewall with protection against DDoS attacks. The solution is also integrated into Akamai’s Intelligent Platform, meaning that it offers a high level of scalability and performance.



With Web Application Protector, inquiries sent to PrintPlanet are initially inspected by Akamai's servers, which only forward on legitimate user requests. This means that the solution is designed to foil attacks before they can reach the client's infrastructure. Thanks to the additional integration of Akamai FastDNS, IP address translation also takes place in the cloud, allowing DNS spoofing or manipulation to be thwarted in good time. Additionally, Web Application Protector is very transparent for its users. Thanks to the real-time visualization feature, PrintPlanet can monitor network lists and file or web server manipulation attempts (file inclusion). "While the filters ensure that a high level of protection is provided as standard, they also allow us to define our own rules, such as blacklists, for individual cases," explains Demann.



The Akamai solution also supports PrintPlanet in complying with the reporting requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In the event of a data breach, PrintPlanet is able to report the incident to the supervisory authority within 72 hours and, with the help of data provided by Akamai, can provide the evidence to help support its position that its protective measures are adequate. Moreover, when it comes to the performance bottlenecks that occur as a result of seasonal peaks in traffic, PrintPlanet benefits from Akamai's scalable and high-performance infrastructure with a 100% availability SLA. This is thanks to the Intelligent Platform, which can provide additional server capacity on the fly to meet demand.