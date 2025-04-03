What Is Natural Language Processing?

The following technologies are essential for natural language processing.

Large language models (LLMs) Large language models, such as GPT, BERT, and T5, are powerful AI systems trained on massive amounts of text data. These models are first “pretrained” on general language tasks, such as predicting the next word in a sentence, using diverse datasets like books, articles, and websites. Once trained, they can be fine-tuned for specific tasks like summarizing articles, translating languages, or answering questions.

Machine learning and deep learning NLP Machine learning is a branch of AI where algorithms learn patterns from data to perform specific tasks. For example, a machine learning model can be trained to classify text as spam or non-spam by analyzing email data.

Deep learning is a specialized area of machine learning that uses neural networks — advanced structures that mimic the way the human brain processes information. Unlike simpler algorithms, deep learning models consist of many layers that enable them to understand more complex patterns in text. Selecting and training a deep learning model specifically for NLP tasks is crucial for optimal performance, as it allows these models to perform challenging tasks like language translation or detecting sentiment in text with greater accuracy than traditional machine learning approaches.

Transformers Transformers are a revolutionary type of neural network architecture that has drastically improved how NLP models process language. Unlike earlier models that analyzed words one at a time, transformers can process all words in a sentence simultaneously (in parallel), which makes them much faster and more efficient.

Transformers excel at understanding relationships between words in context, no matter how far apart those words are in a sentence. For example, in the phrase “The dog ran after the ball, and it fell into the pond,” a transformer can determine that “it” refers to “the ball.”