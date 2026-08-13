Apree Health

Apree empowers companies and their employees by providing a health navigation platform and mobile app that helps patients find affordable, high-quality care; access their health plan details and claims; manage benefits; and even track their health. Since the company’s platform and app are enabled by more than 100 API partner integrations and over 1,000 third-party customer integrations, a top-down security-minded culture rooted in best practices is essential.

As David Quisenberry, Senior Manager of Information Security for apree, explains, “The only way to enable better health outcomes is through information sharing. But that information is highly sensitive and must be protected.”

Such security is critical in light of today’s attack types and trends, including social engineering and API attacks enabled by bots at scale. Holistically and effectively addressing security in such an environment requires continual prioritization and iteration, while showing evidence of strong protective measures.

Unfortunately, apree lacked the right solutions to empower its security operations (SecOps) team in this way. Its basic web application firewall notified the team of potential issues, prompting SecOps to manually investigate and determine the best response. When the company experienced an onslaught of credential stuffing via its mobile app, the team was overwhelmed by the time and expense required to investigate, report on potential impacts, and take action.

According to Cat Schwan, Senior Information Security Analyst for apree, “It was like playing whack-a-mole. We couldn’t improve our security posture beyond a moment in time.”