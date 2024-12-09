Find, fix, and block threats with API Security
APIs drive your business, powering apps, AI workflows, and digital services. But every exposed API can be an open door for attackers.
Akamai API Security gives you real-time visibility on every API in your environment, flags risks, and stops API-specific attacks. All without drag on your security and development teams.
Why Akamai API Security?
- Discover and monitor: Automatically find APIs, including managed, unmanaged, shadow, and LLM-related, across all environments
- Block attacks: Detect and stop API threats in real time, before they impact your business
- Integrate fast: Deploy protection without disrupting teams, workflows, or existing tools
- Scale globally: Protect APIs everywhere with Akamai’s worldwide platform
- Stay compliant: Enforce security policies and safeguard sensitive data to meet regulatory requirements
Get complete visibility and instant protection for every API. See how Akamai API Security stops attacks before they start.
Request your demo today.