X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Detect and Stop API Attacks in Real Time

Get a free demo of Akamai API Security

Find, fix, and block threats with API Security

APIs drive your business, powering apps, AI workflows, and digital services. But every exposed API can be an open door for attackers.

Akamai API Security gives you real-time visibility on every API in your environment, flags risks, and stops API-specific attacks. All without drag on your security and development teams.

Why Akamai API Security?

  • Discover and monitor: Automatically find APIs, including managed, unmanaged, shadow, and LLM-related, across all environments
  • Block attacks: Detect and stop API threats in real time, before they impact your business
  • Integrate fast: Deploy protection without disrupting teams, workflows, or existing tools
  • Scale globally: Protect APIs everywhere with Akamai’s worldwide platform
  • Stay compliant: Enforce security policies and safeguard sensitive data to meet regulatory requirements

Get complete visibility and instant protection for every API. See how Akamai API Security stops attacks before they start.

Request your demo today.

Request your personalized demo