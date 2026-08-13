Few business publications in India are more trusted than Business Standard. The 45-year-old newspaper is known for accurate, credible reporting — reaching loyal readers in 1,000 cities across the country. Trading on its strong reputation for independent journalism, Business Standard was one of the first business publications to provide premium online content through a paid subscription service. Though much of its business remains in print circulation, its digital readership has been growing steadily, with 15 million unique visitors every month.



Reaching new readers is a continuing challenge for Business Standard, especially in a world increasingly dominated by social media. In India and around the world, more and more people are getting their news and information from sources such as Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp. To compete, traditional journalism must evolve — while maintaining its unique value of objectivity and credibility.



"One of Business Standard’s biggest challenges is appealing to younger readers and building our readership over time," says Shailendra Kalelkar, Digital Business Head at Business Standard. "To cater to their needs, we’ve had to reinvent ourselves digitally and find new ways to win their business."



Kalelkar is responsible for driving the digital business, helping the newspaper attract new readers and paid subscribers online. One way he’s doing that is by working with prestigious Indian business schools, known as B-schools, to provide students with open access to Business Standard’s online content, with the goal of winning over the next generation of business leaders. Thousands of students are supplementing their studies with daily business news and archives of academic research, case studies, and best practices — all for free.



Business Standard is also reaching new readers by making its content richer and more dynamic, filling its digital edition with videos, images, podcasts, and polls on web and mobile. That’s a powerful draw for readers of all ages, who want breaking news, in-depth perspectives, and a unique experience — and are increasingly willing to pay for it. As Business Standard puts more of its content behind a paywall, it is convincing many discerning readers to purchase a premium subscription.