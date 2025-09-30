Private and isolated network on Akamai
Confidently run workloads in a fully isolated environment without exposing internal resources to the public internet.
Private, secure, and optimized networking for any workload
Features
- Easy setup — customize your private network to suit your use case
- VPC integrates with compute instances, LKE-Enterprise,* and NodeBalancers*
- No added cost — Private Networking options are available to all Akamai Cloud customers at no additional cost, in addition to Cloud Firewall (see VPC, VLAN, and Cloud Firewall limits and considerations)
- Access management — deploy and manage private networks through API, CLI, or Cloud Manager
Next steps
