SAP National Security Services, Inc.

With technology constantly changing, there is a need for quicker, easier access to resources. Folake Martin is the Director of Cloud Operations at SAP NS2 and her primary focus is just that: providing customers with quick and easy access to the software they need, but doing so with formidable security controls.

Partnering with Akamai has provided Martin and her team the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have that additional level of security under one umbrella set of solutions. Armed with the ability to provide a service to their customers that is scalable, secure, and has the ability to grow as fast as the customer is growing, SAP NS2 looks forward to a partnership with Akamai that will also grow over time.