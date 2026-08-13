With operations spanning the globe, Victorinox faced challenges in enforcing consistent cybersecurity policies across all locations. While the company had network firewalls in place, they weren’t enough to give a clear view into what was happening within the network.

“We needed more than just firewalls — they don’t prevent lateral movement across the network. We couldn’t even see which machines were communicating with each other,” explained Stefan Epp, Head of IT Infrastructure. This lack of visibility left Victorinox unsure about the real security risks across its network.